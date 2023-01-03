Some ranchers have changed their calving season to late spring or early summer to make sure calves are born in good weather, but others calve early in the year, for various reasons. Many seedstock producers calve in January or February in order to have bull calves old enough to sell as yearlings in a spring bull sale. A lot of ranchers in the West who depend on public rangeland for summer pasture tend to calve early so the cows can be bred at home, to their own bulls, before going out on community pastures with other herds.

Even early spring calving can be challenging at times if there are late winter storms. Calves born during severe storms or cold weather may become immediately chilled after birth. There are several ways to safely warm them, and the methods you choose will generally depend on your facilities and available options.


