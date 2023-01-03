Some ranchers have changed their calving season to late spring or early summer to make sure calves are born in good weather, but others calve early in the year, for various reasons. Many seedstock producers calve in January or February in order to have bull calves old enough to sell as yearlings in a spring bull sale. A lot of ranchers in the West who depend on public rangeland for summer pasture tend to calve early so the cows can be bred at home, to their own bulls, before going out on community pastures with other herds.
Even early spring calving can be challenging at times if there are late winter storms. Calves born during severe storms or cold weather may become immediately chilled after birth. There are several ways to safely warm them, and the methods you choose will generally depend on your facilities and available options.
Dr. James England, veterinarian for Nancy M. Cummings Research, Extension and Education Center (University of Idaho), says that in many cases your first option might be to put a cold calf on the floor of your pickup with the heater running — if you find him out in a pasture a long ways from the barn or an electricity source.
“The main thing is to try to get him dry and warm up his feet and legs,” England said. “In many instances you don’t have hot water available to apply to cold limbs; I generally use warm air and try to get the calf dry. If his feet are cold you know he is chilled, and you have to get the whole body warm.”
There are some commercial calf-warming boxes, but you need electricity for these. Sometimes the calf is too far from an electricity source and all you have is your pickup. Breathing warm air, whether in a warming box or on the floor of your pickup next to the heater, can help warm a calf.
“Warming the lungs helps warm the body core, which is just as important as warming the extremities,” he says.
It’s important to get warm milk into a cold calf quickly.
“As soon as possible you should get some warm milk into him — preferably colostrum — even if you have to tube him if he’s too cold to suck a bottle,” England said. “This will give him energy to create body heat. A calf only has about two hours’ worth of stored energy in brown fat and what was left in the stomach from amniotic fluid.”
When those stores are used up, he will go downhill quickly and won’t be able to keep warm enough to sustain life in cold weather. If you can get energy into the calf he will warm up and be able to generate body heat. Colostrum is the best thing to feed him because it is easy to digest and contains twice the fat energy of regular milk.
“The main thing is get the calf up off the snow, onto some straw or something dry where the cow can lick him dry and take care of him, and dry off if he’s chilled already,” England said. “If he’s non-responsive I take him straight to the pickup. I’ve seen one rancher who had a warming box on the front of his 4-wheeler. He had a little 12-volt heater in it, with warm air blowing on the calf while it’s being hauled to the barn.”
If you can get the calf indoors in a warm place, you can use warm water to help warm up cold, freezing extremities — feet, ears, tail — but if the calf is still outdoors it’s counterproductive to use hot water.
“You are losing ground if you keep the calf wet. You want to get him dry. Often it’s better to use warm dry air and try to get some food into him,” England said.
Hot water bottles wrapped in towels, or electric blankets, can also be helpful for a calf that’s just chilled and not frozen.
“I’ve seen warming stalls that have electric blankets for the calves. A warm blanket, rubbing and stimulation can help increase body circulation,” he says.
The problem is compounded if the calf didn’t get licked dry. If he’s still wet, he’s getting colder. These calves may freeze to death. Some years the weather may be so cold that even a well-mothered calf may freeze if the calf is born outdoors with no shelter. Your only hope for saving the calf is finding it in time to warm it. Ears and tails may be frozen and eventually slough off, but you can save the calf if you can get his core body temperature back up to normal.
If body tissues become too cold, ice crystals form inside the cell membranes and the cells rupture, killing the tissues. If it’s just the superficial skin layers, they become discolored and then slough away, like a superficial burn peeling. Damage to deeper layers and small blood vessels near the surface may lead to more extensive tissue death. If the calf’s legs, tail and ears are completely frozen, the calf may eventually lose his ears, or tail, or even his feet. Pricking the frozen extremity with a pin or needle to see if there is any blood supply or any sensation/feeling in the tissues can be a clue as to whether the tissue has a chance to return to proper function.
If the skin is frozen, it’s not advisable to rub the cold extremities too vigorously since this may further injure the damaged skin. If the tissue has not completely died, the frozen area may become swollen as blood returns to the area, due to direct injury to the blood vessels and impairment of fluid movement in and out of the tissues.
