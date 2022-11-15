A healthy calf crop is every stockman’s goal — for raising the best beef, or for future seedstock, or your future herd if you are keeping heifers. Winter can be a hard time for calves, especially if your climate includes inclement weather; you want to make sure your calves’ environment and situation is as stress-free as possible. A good management program through winter can minimize losses and help assure that calves stay healthy and don’t suffer setbacks that impact their future growth.
Depending on what time of year you calve, winter may arrive at different stages of calves’ lives. Fall-born calves must get off to a good start before cold or wet weather hits. Summer-born calves will be a little older and not as vulnerable to weather stress if you have a good feeding program and available shelter. Spring-born calves will probably be weaned or in the weaning process, and care must be taken to be sure weaning is not a setback and a stress as they go into winter.
Baby calves
Make sure all calves have colostrum soon after birth, even if you have to milk the cow and feed the new calf (tube feeding if necessary). Colostrum not only contains crucial antibodies against disease (giving calves temporary protection from the disease pathogens they will soon encounter), but also has more fat than regular milk; it provides the energy calves need for producing body heat to keep warm. A calf that nurses soon after birth will not become as chilled if the weather is cold. If for some reason a calf can’t obtain mom’s colostrum, a commercial substitute should be provided.
Castrating and disbudding should be done in the first three weeks of life if possible, so pain and stress is minimized, and before winter weather. You don’t want to compound the stress of cold weather with the stress of castration and disbudding. Banding is easier than knife castration in some ways, but calves experience some discomfort and will often lie around for part of a day after a band is applied, and may chill.
Most calves graze with mom (or will be with her in a winter feeding program) for the first few months of life and then they can learn to eat a starter ration if you plan for early weaning and a grain-based diet. They need extra calories for keeping warm in cold weather, beyond their requirements for growth.
Shelter is crucial, especially for baby calves. If they are out at pasture with their mothers you need to provide calf shelters that the calves can go into when it’s windy or cold or raining or snowing. Calves can handle quite a bit of cold if they can stay dry and out of the wind. You will need multiple shelters if there are very many pairs in a field, so calves won’t be overcrowded. It’s important to keep adequate clean bedding in calf shelters, and if the area around them starts to get dirty they should be moved to new locations. If you are using a larger shed where cows and calves can all get out of the weather, it helps if you can segment off part of that shelter that the cows can’t get into. Then the calves can go into their own special area where there is clean, dry bedding and some high-quality hay and/or creep feed if needed for those babies.
Sanitation to prevent disease is always important, but especially in winter because cattle tend to congregate more in winter, with higher levels of contamination and risks for spread of disease. In summer, cattle can be spread out on pasture, but in winter they are often grouped more closely for shelter and feeding. This can be a serious disease risk for baby calves, so you need to find ways to keep their environment cleaner (moving the feeding area frequently, moving calf shelters, utilizing clean bedding, making sure feed and water sources stay clean, etc.).
Summer-born calves
If calves are still with mom when winter arrives, make sure mom and baby have good feed. If the weather is cold or the cows are starting to drop off in milk production, you may want to creep-feed the calves during winter up until weaning. If they are already accustomed to eating a supplemental feed, it will make weaning easier on them because they know how to eat the food they’ll be given at weaning time and won’t have the set-back of having to learn to eat a new feed.
Summer-born calves will be old enough to mount good immunity to disease if you vaccinate them before winter. The antibodies (and temporary protection) they had from colostrum will be diminishing and they need to develop their own immunities before the stress of winter weather, since stress can hinder the immune system and make them more vulnerable to disease. Also, once the passive immunity from colostrum has dropped, they can more readily benefit from vaccination. Maternal antibodies (gained via colostrum) tend to interfere with mounting their own immunity because the immune system sees no need to respond.
Weaning-age calves
If calves will be weaned in late fall or early winter, use the least stressful weaning methods you can accomplish. The last thing you want to do is combine weaning stress with weather stress.
Creep feed before weaning, or feed the cows and calves together for a few days, so the calves are accustomed to the feed they’ll get at weaning time. Then feed a grower ration and good hay — with enough roughage to help the rumen develop more fully. You don’t want the diet to be too high in concentrates or the rumen won’t develop adequately for future capacity and function.
Vaccination is crucial at this time of their life. They should receive their first round of vaccination before weaning if they weren’t vaccinated as young calves, and a booster at weaning if they were vaccinated earlier. Your veterinarian can help you figure out the best vaccine protocol for your own herd and situation, and advise you regarding which vaccines to use and when. Disease prevention also entails biosecurity (not bringing in new animals or mixing groups) and management of the environment, so calves won’t come into contact with a lot of pathogens, especially if they are stressed during winter and at weaning.
