A healthy calf crop is every stockman’s goal — for raising the best beef, or for future seedstock, or your future herd if you are keeping heifers. Winter can be a hard time for calves, especially if your climate includes inclement weather; you want to make sure your calves’ environment and situation is as stress-free as possible. A good management program through winter can minimize losses and help assure that calves stay healthy and don’t suffer setbacks that impact their future growth.

Depending on what time of year you calve, winter may arrive at different stages of calves’ lives. Fall-born calves must get off to a good start before cold or wet weather hits. Summer-born calves will be a little older and not as vulnerable to weather stress if you have a good feeding program and available shelter. Spring-born calves will probably be weaned or in the weaning process, and care must be taken to be sure weaning is not a setback and a stress as they go into winter.


