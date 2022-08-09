On a hot summer day cattle overheat quickly if they have to exert very much. If you need to gather, move or work with cattle, try to do it early in the morning and be finished before the day gets hot. Exertion and stress can elevate bovine body temperature into dangerously high levels. When working cattle in a corral, always utilize low-stress methods to get them into the corral, sort or move them into the alley and squeeze chute.

When gathering and moving cattle from one range pasture to another or to bring home off the range, also keep the risks for heat stress in mind. Cattle have been known to perish on cattle drives if stress and heat are excessive.

