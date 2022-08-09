On a hot summer day cattle overheat quickly if they have to exert very much. If you need to gather, move or work with cattle, try to do it early in the morning and be finished before the day gets hot. Exertion and stress can elevate bovine body temperature into dangerously high levels. When working cattle in a corral, always utilize low-stress methods to get them into the corral, sort or move them into the alley and squeeze chute.
When gathering and moving cattle from one range pasture to another or to bring home off the range, also keep the risks for heat stress in mind. Cattle have been known to perish on cattle drives if stress and heat are excessive.
Moving cattle is always safer for cattle if you can do it during the coolest part of the day, starting early in the morning if possible. It’s also important to let cattle go their own speed. Don’t try to hurry them, and never chase them around. Low stress handling is much better for the cattle, especially if it’s going to be a hot day and a long trail drive.
Also watch for signs of heat stress and give the cattle a rest stop if some of them start to overheat. The first signs will be fast respiration and panting, breathing with the mouth open, and excessive salivation. They will be breathing fast already because they are exerting, but when they are overheated the panting becomes very noticeable. If you push them farther you would see some of them start stumbling and staggering.
If you let them pick their own pace and move them in the cooler part of the day, they can go a lot farther before they start to suffer heat stress. If they only have a short distance to go you can move cattle in the evening, before dark, but usually early morning is the best opportunity. If it’s a hot day they accumulate body heat and are already very hot by evening, so it’s best to start out when they are cooler.
All too often people tend to forget to go “cow speed” and are pushing them too fast. Never try to push the herd any faster than they want to travel. People on four-wheelers often push cattle too fast, since a four-wheeler can go as fast as the driver wants. Even if you are on horseback, you need to slow down, since horses walk faster than cattle. Horses walk at about 4-5 miles per hour, but cows travel comfortably at about 2-3 miles per hour, and with calves this could be even slower. Some horses will pace themselves behind a herd of cattle and walk more slowly, but many won’t, so it helps if you just ride a zigzag pattern behind the cows and never crowd the stragglers.
As one old cowboy observed a long time ago, the fastest way to move cattle is slowly. Let them go their own speed, quietly, and mothered up. After you’ve gathered them, let them mother up before you start moving them. Then everything goes smoothly and efficiently and it’s low stress for everyone. No cows or calves are trying to quit the herd and go back to where they last saw mama (or baby). When you get to your destination the cattle settle down to graze, mothered up, content, and not as overheated.
Don’t crowd the cattle. The drag rider(s) should always stay a little bit behind them so they are not stressed. It is best if you give them lots of room and a bit of time so they will string out single file (the way cattle naturally travel, following a leader). Then they will be relaxed, going their own speed, and not as stressed, and the calves will be able to stay with their mothers.
Many riders make the mistake of bunching them up in a mob, and then the pairs get jostled and separated. If they get separated, they bawl for one another, especially if you get cattle upset by trying to move them too fast or worry them with dogs. Pretty soon a lot of cows don’t know where their calves are and they become worried, trying to run back to find baby even if baby is right there in the mob—and this adds more stress. If cows or calves expend a lot of energy worrying and trying to find each other, they get overheated a lot faster.
When moving cows with calves, pay attention to their pace and level of stress. If the speed is too fast or the distance too far for calves to travel without wearing out or overheating, you might have to stop the herd a few times. On a hot day, if the calves start drooling or breathing with their mouths open, this is a sign they are tired and overheated. Let the herd rest and get mothered up before you continue on. Otherwise you may actually kill a calf with heat stress. Traveling slowly, with rest stops if necessary, is the best way to move cattle.