One of the most rewarding aspects of raising cattle is working with them as individuals, enjoying their unique personalities. The ultimate in the human/bovine relationship is training them as oxen.

An ox is a mature steer, and a steer grows larger — taller and heavier — than a bull. He is also more docile and easy to manage. Cattle of any breed can be used as oxen, but the more docile breeds are easiest to train. Dairy calves and dairy crosses raised on bottle or bucket are often a good choice since you have hands on from the beginning. They are small and easier to handle, and you can gain their trust because you feed them. If you are careful in how you handle them (never abusing them, but never letting them get away with anything) they respect your dominance and won’t challenge your authority when they are older and larger.


