One of the most rewarding aspects of raising cattle is working with them as individuals, enjoying their unique personalities. The ultimate in the human/bovine relationship is training them as oxen.
An ox is a mature steer, and a steer grows larger — taller and heavier — than a bull. He is also more docile and easy to manage. Cattle of any breed can be used as oxen, but the more docile breeds are easiest to train. Dairy calves and dairy crosses raised on bottle or bucket are often a good choice since you have hands on from the beginning. They are small and easier to handle, and you can gain their trust because you feed them. If you are careful in how you handle them (never abusing them, but never letting them get away with anything) they respect your dominance and won’t challenge your authority when they are older and larger.
Respect is crucial, but so is trust. You don't want calves to associate you with pain or fear. Avoid hurting them or physically punishing them for something they don't understand. If you raise calves from birth (such as dairy calves raised on a bottle), you have daily contact to mold their minds as they grow. They associate you with food and security and are comfortable being handled by humans. If raised by their mothers, they need lots of human contact; it may take more work to get them to the same level of well-trained responsiveness — compared to handling them as babies when they are more easily influenced. A calf raised by his dam learns from her (accentuating bovine instincts) and is less easily influenced to respond to and obey humans. An older calf has ideas of his own about what he wants to do.
In the beginning you establish dominance physically; calves learn they can't get away when tied by the halter or led. In their minds you are stronger, so they no longer try to challenge you, just as subordinate herd members do not challenge the boss cow. If you establish dominance early, when a calf is young, he will never realize his own strength. Dominance is not the same as cruelty; it is control of an animal's actions and therefore over his mind. It's easy to establish dominance over calves, and if you handle them properly you can keep it as they grow up. You have psychological control.
If you handle them regularly and consistently, they learn quickly — and learn good habits rather than bad ones. You must understand how they think and be able to anticipate what they’re going to do, before they do it. You can often head off bad behavior and stay in control.
It's not impossible to train larger animals (weaned calves or yearlings), but more difficult because they are much stronger and harder to physically control. It's also harder to gain their trust and respect. If they're timid you must overcome their fear. If they are not afraid (or aggressively bold), it is harder to gain their respect if they try to dominate you. A baby calf is easier for a novice to train.
It's best to start with two calves and get them working together as a team from the beginning. Cattle are social animals, happiest in a herd. The team becomes a herd of two and though one will be dominant, they will be buddies. Working with two is easier than working with a single animal; they will be calm and relaxed. Cattle feel more stressed and insecure when alone. When starting out as bottle or bucket calves, however, it doesn't hurt to keep them in separate pens initially, so each calf will bond to you first, before bonding with his teammate. Start handling him — brushing, haltering him, even picking up his feet — during his first weeks of life.
TRAINING TO LEAD
The first step is to teach him to be willingly caught, stand tied (not trying to pull away) and lead. Then he won't question your control later. He'll respond to your voice and actions rather than depending on physical cues and restraint.
Start tying him for short periods (five to 10 minutes at first, or however long it takes until he stops fighting and stands patiently). Use a small halter that fits and won't pull or rub off and won't tighten up and choke him if he pulls back. He learns to stand patiently until you untie him. You can gradually increase the length of time you tie him.
After he respects the restraint of a halter, he is easier to lead, and you can take him for short walks. Use body position and a small stick to give cues. He must eventually be controlled just by your voice and body language rather than physical restraint, so keep this in mind as you teach him to lead. Don’t drag him or depend on your strength to hold or halt him; there will soon come a day when he is stronger than you. Use mind control rather than physical control, relying on the fact that he's already learned submission from his tying lessons.
As you teach him to lead (walking beside his left shoulder) you can teach verbal commands and how to respond to visual cues, using your body position and stick to influence whether he moves forward, turns, slows or stops. The halter is an emergency control at first, in case the calf spooks or doesn't understand or refuses to obey.
To encourage him to move forward, stay behind the shoulder as you walk alongside him, and tap him on the rump if necessary. To make him slow down or stop (or move backward), stop moving, and tap him on the brisket or the front of his head. Later, when driving the team, your position and body language by the near ox's shoulder will be part of your cues — continuation of the calf's natural responses from the beginning as you taught him to lead.
Early training sessions can be 15 to 20 minutes daily. A skipped lesson or two is not detrimental, as long as he is handled regularly. Don't let long periods go by without lessons, or you'll find he has less inclination to respect and listen to you, developing his own independent ideas. During the lessons you can groom him and start teaching verbal commands like whoa, stand still, back up, step to the right or left with the back feet, etc.
End every lesson on a successful note. If you have a problem and he disobeys or doesn't understand what is wanted, don't end the session at that point or he'll learn he can get out of work or disobey. Have him do something else for a moment that you know he will do correctly, or give him another command that he will obey, so you can end the lesson with a correct response. Otherwise, cattle learn they are rewarded for misbehavior by ending the session and being turned loose and will misbehave in future.
Have a plan and take it step by step. Cattle are smart, but easily confused if you try to teach too much at once. Decide which commands to teach first, and only after the team masters those commands move to the next ones.
Be firm, patient and consistent. Otherwise, you may end up with a team that’s untrustworthy or dangerous. Always be thinking about how you will maintain control, keeping a psychological advantage. During training sessions you'll need the help of a lead rope. Never lose your temper or you might abuse or confuse the animals; when things go wrong, blame yourself. Most problems are due to lack of communication or a lapse of some kind on your part that allowed the animals to get out of control.
