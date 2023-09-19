A team of Holstein steers.

 Photo courtesy of Drew Conroy

When training calves as oxen, use a step-by-step plan. Start by handling them often, tying, grooming, teaching them to lead with a halter. Then they are ready for a yoke. At first, keep one or both of them haltered, with a lead rope, as you walk beside the left (near) steer. Teach them your cues for starting and halting on command, using the lead rope only if necessary. Don’t use the halter as a cue; reserve it for safety — to make sure they don't try to run off.

Once they start and stop on command, teach them to turn and then to pull. As training progresses, you can depend less on a halter. When you are confident you don't need it, tie the rope to the top of the bow shaft sticking up through the yoke. It’s out of the way and you are not holding it and are tempted to use it to control or turn the animals, but still handy if you need it. Once they become more trustworthy, do some sessions without halters and leads, first in a pen or small pasture where they can’t get away if something happens. Until you trust them completely, have them wear halters with rope attached.


