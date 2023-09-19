When training calves as oxen, use a step-by-step plan. Start by handling them often, tying, grooming, teaching them to lead with a halter. Then they are ready for a yoke. At first, keep one or both of them haltered, with a lead rope, as you walk beside the left (near) steer. Teach them your cues for starting and halting on command, using the lead rope only if necessary. Don’t use the halter as a cue; reserve it for safety — to make sure they don't try to run off.
Once they start and stop on command, teach them to turn and then to pull. As training progresses, you can depend less on a halter. When you are confident you don't need it, tie the rope to the top of the bow shaft sticking up through the yoke. It’s out of the way and you are not holding it and are tempted to use it to control or turn the animals, but still handy if you need it. Once they become more trustworthy, do some sessions without halters and leads, first in a pen or small pasture where they can’t get away if something happens. Until you trust them completely, have them wear halters with rope attached.
Be consistent with cues (verbal and physical) and always match verbal cues with consistent physical motions — so you won't confuse the animals. They are good at reading body language and often react more to your physical signals than your words. A well-trained team can be handled with a minimum of vocal cues; they're observing your subtle movements without need for verbal cues or physical contact. The touch of a goad (a long stick) is only needed as a reminder if they are slow to obey.
Decide what command you'll use as a signal to move forward and be consistent. It may be words (like "get up" or "step up") or a clucking or whistling signal. At first, you'll probably have to reinforce the signal with your body position (behind the shoulder) and possibly a touch of the goad (to the rump) until the animals understand that you want them to move.
"Whoa" is the most important command; they must learn to stop on voice cue alone — no matter where you are (in front, behind, to the side, or a small distance away). They must halt immediately, and stand however long you desire, not moving again until you tell them. Start teaching this command when teaching a calf to lead. He must obey unfailingly before you hitch him to anything. At first, he'll learn by pressure from the halter (and possibly a touch on the head or brisket with your stick) to slow and stop him as you say "whoa".
Each time you give the command to stop, make the team stand for a moment. If they start to move again before you give the command to move, tell them to "stand", and reinforce the cue with a physical reminder if needed. Gradually extend the length of time they stand. Take a few short breaks during every training session, making the animals halt and stand until you give them the signal to move. After they learn to stop and stand on cue, practice getting a little farther away from them, so they learn they must continue to stand even if you are not right next to them.
Gee (pronounced like the letter G) is the cue for turning to the right. Start teaching this during early leading lessons as you walk along the calf’s left shoulder. You can reinforce the cue by moving a little more in front of the animal's shoulder (or clear in front of him if necessary) to encourage him to turn to the right. The command Haw signals a left turn. For the single animal, this is easy during early leading lessons by stepping back behind the shoulder, pulling the head toward the left with the halter rope, and tapping him on the rump.
When yoked together (before the calves are hitched to anything), they must learn to make turns on command. To turn as a team, the animal on the inside of the turn must slow or stop while the animal on the outside keeps going or speeds up. If you halt or slow the inside animal, they can make a smooth turn.
For a turn to the right, if they don't quite understand when you say "gee," use your goad to reach over and tap the off steer on the nose, head, horn or brisket to slow or halt him, and tap the near steer on the rump to make him keep moving (or move faster), so he goes around the off steer that's serving as a pivot for the turn. You can also walk ahead of the team, slowing the off steer with the stick and encouraging the near steer to follow you around the turn. Once they get the idea, practice so you don't need to walk in front of them — so they will make the turn on voice cue alone.
The command to back is important to learn, making them easier to hitch to a wagon or sled. Combine the verbal cue with physical incentive such as tapping them on the knees, brisket or head. If necessary, step in front of them to reinforce the command. Young animals will generally back away from you when you step in front of them. Once they understand what is wanted, give the command when you are in your normal position beside the near steer. If you practice often, they learn to back up willingly.
You'll need several yokes of different sizes as they grow. The most commonly used yokes in the U.S. are wooden neck yokes, though some people use head yokes. To work in a head yoke, the animals need substantial horns. A head yoke is strapped to the horns; the animals push with their heads. With a neck yoke the animals push into the yoke and bows with their necks and shoulders.
After the pair works nicely together, hitch them to something to pull. Even small calves can start pulling light objects. When you hitch them to something the first time, it may alarm them, and they might try to run off. Be prepared to halt them. Give them the command to stop as soon as they take a few steps, and keep repeating this exercise (a few steps, then whoa) until they feel at ease with the weight dragging behind them.
If you keep them from running, they realize the tire or cart behind them is nothing to fear. The object to be pulled can be a small log, sled, wagon — anything that is easy for them to pull. An old tire is ideal; you can increase the weight gradually (as they learn to pull) by adding rocks to the inside.
Most oxen drivers walk alongside the left steer, which allows use of a goad in the right hand. The goad is used as an extension of your hand and arm, enabling you to touch an animal — to tap him on the rump to start him moving or make him move faster, or on the nose or head (or brisket) to slow or stop him.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.