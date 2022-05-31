AJ Ferguson heads the Utah Farm Bureau’s Farm & Home Safety Program and gives hands-on training courses for using ATVs safely.
“We start with a sit-down session and talk about size fit; the machine must fit the person,” he said. “You put yourself in danger on a bike that is too big. I have the person sit on it and they need about 3 inches of clearance between the inseam of their pants and the seat. If they must stand on tip-toes to get a little bit off the seat, the bike is too big.”
It’s similar to stirrup length when riding a horse. You won’t have good balance and control unless stirrups are the right length and you can stand and be a little out of the saddle for balance and maneuverability so you can always be “with” your horse and over his center of gravity. You must be an active rider — on a horse or on an ATV. If you can’t lean because you can’t shift your body weight, your control and balance is compromised.
“We talk about these things, and various ways we check the size of the bike,” Ferguson said. “If you put your hand on the handlebars, in the crook of the thumb and index finger, and you reach out and the first knuckle of your middle finger doesn’t pass the brake lever, this tells us that in order to brake you have to take your hand off the bike and pull it back. If you hit a bump you will almost break your wrist, or have the handlebars come out from your hand. Either way, you will hurt yourself or possibly flip the bike — because if you are trying to brake and suddenly jerk forward, your hand that is still on the handlebar pulls in. This causes the machine to do a sharp turn.”
Ferguson sizes the machine to the rider.
“You can’t just go by age; you have to go by the size of the person,” he said. “On the farms where I know they won’t have a bike for every kid, we talk about the different things they need to do. If size is too mismatched, they shouldn’t even be on the bike. But if someone is a little too large or small, they have to ride differently. They can see and feel that difference, especially if they can barely touch the brake or can’t use the foot brake. They are aware of the reality of possibly getting hurt.”
“We talk about the helmet and how tight the chin strap should be. Many people don’t understand how to thread the strap through it. Some people just loop it through and snap it on or tuck it under. It looks like it’s on, but if they were to hit something it wouldn’t give as much protection,” Ferguson said.
The helmet also has to fit the person.
“After we have everybody’s size fit to what it should be, or as close as possible, I have everyone walk around the bike they will be riding, to see if any of the tires are low before they get on,” Ferguson said. “Check the tires, know how to check the oil, and the brakes. If the brakes don’t work, this can make a huge difference on your turns.”
“Then we teach them how to get on correctly, from the left side, because that’s where the park brake is,” he said. “Then if someone left it in gear, you won’t accidentally hit the throttle if you get on the right side. We have them always set the park brake, and take it off again for each activity.”
The next step is a simple start.
“I have them go forward about 20 feet and then I signal for them to stop. I am looking for how they use body position,” he said. “Are they putting their legs back or locking their elbows? If they do that, and hit something, they will go forward and flip over the handlebars. I show them how their leg displacement will affect how quickly the 4-wheeler will stop, and how it affects their safety; they don’t want to be ejected forward.”
“If they are too close, their elbows are bent, and if they come to a sudden stop, the momentum makes their body continue forward. If their hips are back, their legs are pushing back and arms straight. Then if they hit something it helps compress the shock equally from rear to front, slowing it quicker, because their weight is displaced more evenly across the bike as it stops. If their weight is more middle/front, this would put the machine’s nose down quicker and throw the rider off,” he says.
This is similar to how a person uses body position when riding a horse, to always be in balance with the animal and its movement.
“When I teach these courses to equestrian riders, they understand it because they are doing this all the time,” said Ferguson.
It becomes second nature to anyone who has ridden horses a lot; a rider uses body position to signal the animal to speed up, slow down, turn etc. and the rider naturally moves in unison with the animal’s movement. The person is always “with” the horse, whatever speed or direction it is going.
“I have them go around a big oval to practice turns and lean into the turn without putting their knees out to where they might get caught by objects they are passing. They must learn to lean properly because many people try to lean with their head rather than their whole body.”
This counterbalance can help keep the bike from flipping over.
The students go around a big oval to practice turns and do a training procedure called SIPDE (Scan Identify Predict Decide and Execute). You don’t want your eyes looking down to your tires. If the person riding in front of you stops suddenly and your eyes are down, you might rear-end that individual.
“Then we practice stop, go, stop, and taking turns like people at an intersection coming to a 4-way stop — with three or four people coming at the same time and having to go through a ballet of who goes when,” Ferguson said. “You need to keep your eyes focused out front so you can see what is happening at the intersection and when it is your turn to go.”
“Then we go in a big oval in the opposite direction learning how to accelerate into the turns. This is when we discuss the difference between turning on dirt compared to asphalt or concrete where there’s no slippage to help make the turn, and the wheels tend to grab. Then they practice a tight circle and do a sudden stop. Here the focus is on the importance of straightening the handlebars,” he says.
Next they move into a figure-eight course to focus on using all the skills they’ve learned and using SIPDE to see who should cross the intersection first.
“They learn how every skill has helped them be better prepared to avoid dangers. The last one is an unexpected swerve skill to help avoid hitting objects that come out of nowhere. They drive down a long straight line and at the end there are cones, and when the instructor points the driver swerves in the direction indicated and has to veer around the cones and come to a complete stop while keeping the ATV in control.”