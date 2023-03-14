As more people learn about the advantages of the Wagyu breed — producing high quality beef carcasses and exceptional eating experience — a growing number of people are now raising these unique Japanese cattle. Some folks who have never had cattle before are also giving it a try, after tasting the difference in flavor of the meat.
Bob Estrin, owner of Lone Mountain Ranch near Golden, New Mexico, is a major producer of Wagyu cattle and feels this breed has now reached a turning point, moving from a mom-and-pop niche industry to a nationally recognized and thriving enterprise.
Commercial cattlemen are discovering advantages of using Wagyu bulls or semen in their herds, especially for heifers. Jerry Reeves, Ph.D. (retired from Washington State University), was instrumental in arranging for the first imports of these cattle from Japan in the 1970s. He now raises Wagyu on his ranches in Washington and Idaho (Bar R Cattle Company and BR2 Wagyu Genetics).
“We have fullblood and percentage cattle but run them like commercial cattle,” he says.
He sells and leases bulls to ranchers.
“Several large outfits in the West are breeding heifers to Wagyu bulls for ease of calving and receiving a premium on the calves from companies like Agri-Beef (based here in Idaho), Masami Foods, A-Z Feeders, JDH, Premium Beef and other Wagyu feeders and marketers. Half-blood Wagyu calves are in high demand,” Reeves said.
There are many advantages when using Wagyu bulls on heifers.
“The first benefit is calving ease, particularly for large operations that calve out several hundred heifers,” Reeves said. “If you happen to get one unsatisfactory ‘heifer bull’ in a battery of 20 to 25 bulls, you could have a disaster. If even one bull sires calves that are too big, and he’s the dominant bull in a group, this can create many calving problems. We see this problem much less in Wagyu than in other popular beef breeds.”
The second plus is better breed-back on those young cows. If the 2-year-old heifers don’t have any calving problems, they breed back quicker.
“Producers are finding they don’t have to cull as many heifers after that first calf. There are fewer that come up open or late for their second calf,” Reeves said.
There are other benefits as well.
“Another advantage is that many outfits feeding these animals pay a premium on those calves in spite of the fact they are lighter than the commercial herd average,” he said. “To get calving ease, you end up with a lighter calf, particularly out of a heifer and sired by a Wagyu bull. If you get a premium on those smaller calves, however (an additional 5 to 15 cents per pound), this more than makes up the difference.”
A person has to be able to market them appropriately, however. Estrin says these cattle don’t fit the grid for commercial beef cattle in the U.S. They are more highly marbled and the meat is much more tender than any other beef graded here. But the animals themselves don’t look very beefy.
“If someone takes Wagyu cattle to a sale barn, they are missing the boat,” Estrin said. “Wagyu cattle look different, and buyers of commercial cattle who are not familiar with this breed won’t give top dollar for them. Yet marketed properly, Wagyu can bring a substantial premium.”
Boyd Parsons Jr. in western South Dakota has been ranching for more than 45 years and began using Wagyu bulls on his heifers in the mid 1990s.
“I got started on this program through the Padlock Ranch at Ranchester, Wyoming,” he said. “My father and I set up an alliance with them and bought bred heifers from them every year. Then they asked if I’d like to try their Wagyu program. Gerry Pittenger was our contact person. In the beginning the Padlock Ranch bred our heifers AI to Wagyu bulls.”
Then Parsons started leasing bulls from Pittenger and Jerry Reeves.
“There were not enough Wagyu bulls available before that; our only option was AI,” he said. “After we got the bulls, we started breeding the heifers here on our place in South Dakota.”
The heifer program is beneficial with calving ease, hybrid vigor and a premium for those lighter calves.
“Every year we have a 92 to 95 percent calf crop out of the heifers, and the biggest bonus is that the coming 3-year-olds (pregnant with their second calf) are 90-plus percent pregnant. They stay in the herd,” Parsons said.
You don’t lose the investment on a heifer if she can breed back.
The thing Parsons really likes about the calves is their vigor.
“They want to live. They jump right up and start nursing,” he said. “Even if you get a storm and have to bring them in because they’re chilled, once you warm them up they are eager to find mom. Most other 2-year-old calves that you bring in to warm up because they are half frozen seem to be more listless and don’t have that kind of vigor. The Wagyu-sired calves perk right up and have a strong instinct to get the job done.”
Jerry Reeves is confident that the U.S. beef industry will get a lot of good from this breed and be able to incorporate some of the Wagyu strong points and enhance the eating experience of American beef.
