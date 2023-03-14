As more people learn about the advantages of the Wagyu breed — producing high quality beef carcasses and exceptional eating experience — a growing number of people are now raising these unique Japanese cattle. Some folks who have never had cattle before are also giving it a try, after tasting the difference in flavor of the meat.

Bob Estrin, owner of Lone Mountain Ranch near Golden, New Mexico, is a major producer of Wagyu cattle and feels this breed has now reached a turning point, moving from a mom-and-pop niche industry to a nationally recognized and thriving enterprise.


