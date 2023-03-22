Ken Tew raises Wagyu purebreds and fullbloods at his Rockin’2 Ranch near Baker City, Oregon, and thinks this small breed has a big future if cattlemen discover what Wagyu can do for the commercial beef industry.

“Most ranchers buy Wagyu bulls just for calving ease for heifers, but I think our best benefit is what this breed can do to improve other breeds,” Tew said. “Wagyu will always have the highest-quality meat. When I first started in 2004, most people didn’t know much about this breed. I was selling bulls for $1,000, with a guarantee that if the rancher didn’t like the bull he could bring it back and I’d give the money back. I never had one come back. Customers came back in a year or two, saying the bull worked really well and they’d like another one, and I’d say, ‘Sure, but the price is higher this year.’ By then, they were willing to pay more.”


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.