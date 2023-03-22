Ken Tew raises Wagyu purebreds and fullbloods at his Rockin’2 Ranch near Baker City, Oregon, and thinks this small breed has a big future if cattlemen discover what Wagyu can do for the commercial beef industry.
“Most ranchers buy Wagyu bulls just for calving ease for heifers, but I think our best benefit is what this breed can do to improve other breeds,” Tew said. “Wagyu will always have the highest-quality meat. When I first started in 2004, most people didn’t know much about this breed. I was selling bulls for $1,000, with a guarantee that if the rancher didn’t like the bull he could bring it back and I’d give the money back. I never had one come back. Customers came back in a year or two, saying the bull worked really well and they’d like another one, and I’d say, ‘Sure, but the price is higher this year.’ By then, they were willing to pay more.”
Then a rancher in Nevada, Van Norman (one of the largest property owners in Nevada, raising cattle and quarter horses) bought 10 bulls from Tew, and a rancher in Texas wanted 20 bulls.
“The Texas rancher bred 400 heifers and only had to pull one calf — because it had a leg back. That was phenomenal,” Tew said.
The big thing about Wagyu, however, is the fantastic meat.
“As a ranch kid, I didn’t even know what carcass quality was,” Tew said. “Everyone sold pounds and people felt they needed more pounds to make a profit. Today a lot of people still don’t think about the carcass quality they’ll have when using Wagyu.”
There are still many producers who sell calves at weaning and don’t own them through harvest, so they are only interested in what they get for calves as they leave the ranch. If they have more profit because more heifers breed back, that’s what gets their attention first. Later, carcass quality might be frosting on the cake after they consider owning the calves through the finish phase.
“At one time, the veterinarians here at Baker City put on a seminar and invited all the ranchers who raised bulls to bring a bull to show people what they look like and what they can do. I got invited so I took our bulls,” Tew said.
As people came to the pens, each breeder gave a talk about the bulls, their EPDs and all the information people wanted to hear.
“There were about 50 people moving from pen to pen. I had no idea how to talk about EPDs but I had carcass data on 56 Wagyu-cross steers that had been fed by Snake River Farms at Moses Lake, Washington,” he said. “The carcass data showed that out of the 56 steers, 17 graded prime and the others were high choice, and they were all yield grade 1 and 2 which was excellent. So I put that carcass data on a poster on the wall of the pen, next to my bull.”
When the group came to his pen, Tew simply pointed to the bull and said, “This is a Wagyu bull.” Then he pointed to the poster and said, “This is what he does.” That was all he had to say. Those people looked at the carcass data and were impressed.
“Phenotypically, Wagyu cattle are not as good-looking as other beef breeds, and it’s hard sometimes for people to accept how they look,” says Tew.
People who raise them, however, are impressed with their good qualities, including their intelligence and docile disposition. These cattle are easy to handle and very user-friendly.
Some Wagyu breeders are developing homozygous polled cattle.
“This will be a plus for the breed, to get rid of the horns.”
Horns are a deterrent; many ranchers went to Angus to get away from horns and don’t want to go back to horned cattle.
Wagyu cattle are unique, and learning about them has been an education for cattle producers.
“A knowledgeable rancher here in Oregon who owns an auction yard told me that whenever he sees Wagyu come to his auction yard, they never make it to the floor because he has buyers who take them before they go through the sale. He believes Wagyu can save the American cattle industry, by improving carcass quality,” Tew said.
With better quality, people will want to eat beef instead of pork or chicken.
“We’ve gone through times in the cattle industry when chicken was more popular and less people ate beef,” Tew said. “They need a reason to want beef. Years ago I was at a convention in Texas and a lot of folks were headed for a restaurant that served Kobe beef. I looked at the menu and saw this little piece of meat for $55 and balked at that price. I decided to go across the street to Big Bob’s Texas Steakhouse and eat a big steak! When I came back, my jaws hurt from chewing that steak. The other guys had eaten small pieces of tender meat that was very rich and fulfilling and they were very happy. It took me a while to get used to that.”
The meat is incredible.
“We had a steer calf that was born later than the rest, so we didn’t sell him,” he said. “My wife and I used that calf for roping. When he got too big to rope we turned him out with the cows and forgot about him until he was 3 years old. Then we butchered him. He’d never been on grain but those were the most awesome steaks I’d ever had.”
The Japanese cross every breed, including Holstein, with Wagyu to create wonderful meat.
“If I were ever to go back to raising commercial cattle I would probably breed my heifers to Wagyu bulls, keep the females (F1 cross) and breed them to Wagyu again,” Tew said. “When the F1 cows became fully mature (after having a couple of Wagyu-sired calves) I would breed them to Angus bulls. Then I’d have a cow with good marbling genetics and she won’t weigh 1400 pounds. She’ll weigh 1150 or 1200 pounds at most; it won’t take 4 tons of hay to feed her through winter, and she will produce an exceptional calf.”
“We used to have this kind of advantage in Angus (small size, good marbling) before we started making them bigger. The original Angus had good marbling genetics, and a lot of them still do. If you take a good quality Angus or Charolais cow and breed to a Wagyu bull today, you produce something unbelievably good,” he says.
There are some negatives to Wagyu, but also a lot of positives, and crossbreeding can minimize some of the negatives--ushering in an exciting new era in American beef production. Though fullblood Wagyu tend to be slower growing, with lower weaning weights, the crossbred calf (from Angus or any other beef breed) does well. The loss in growth and weaning weight is minimal. Hybrid vigor and additional milk from an Angus mother, for instance, helps make the crossbred calf grow better than the fullblood.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.