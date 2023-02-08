Vaccines, injectable antibiotics and any other injectable products should always be administered properly to minimize tissue residues, injection site lesions, adverse reactions and side effects. Always read labels. Vaccine companies sometimes update their labels when they make a minor change in the product. Something that was given intramuscular (IM), or with an option for IM or subcutaneous injection, might now be labeled for subcutaneous injection only.

Most injections for cattle should be placed in side of the neck — either deep into the muscle or under the skin — in a triangular area that starts about three fingers’ width behind the ear, extending down to a few inches in front of the shoulder, staying away from the top of the neck (where there’s a thick ligament) and the bottom of the neck where the windpipe, esophagus, and jugular vein are located. The acceptable area for subcutaneous injections is slightly larger than for IM injections. IM injections should be roughly in the center of the side of the neck where the muscle is thickest.


