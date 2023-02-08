Vaccines, injectable antibiotics and any other injectable products should always be administered properly to minimize tissue residues, injection site lesions, adverse reactions and side effects. Always read labels. Vaccine companies sometimes update their labels when they make a minor change in the product. Something that was given intramuscular (IM), or with an option for IM or subcutaneous injection, might now be labeled for subcutaneous injection only.
Most injections for cattle should be placed in side of the neck — either deep into the muscle or under the skin — in a triangular area that starts about three fingers’ width behind the ear, extending down to a few inches in front of the shoulder, staying away from the top of the neck (where there’s a thick ligament) and the bottom of the neck where the windpipe, esophagus, and jugular vein are located. The acceptable area for subcutaneous injections is slightly larger than for IM injections. IM injections should be roughly in the center of the side of the neck where the muscle is thickest.
If cattle are dirty or the neck is covered with manure, use the other side. If the animal is dirty on both sides, wash the area you select, and dry it as best you can. Wet hide tends to allow contaminants to come through it with the needle. If the sides of the neck are too dirty, inject into a clean area under the loose hide behind the elbow.
Injecting behind the elbow, especially on small calves when you don’t want to make their neck sore, is an acceptable option. This is not a recommended BQA (Beef Quality Assurance) injection site, but if you have to make a choice in a bad situation you can use it.
Take time to do a good job, even when vaccinating many cattle. Rushing may result in some animals not being adequately vaccinated (some of the product leaks out), and increases risk of tissue damage, abscesses, and reactions. To reduce leakage, keep the needle inserted for 2 seconds after the injection before removing it from the muscle.
Originally, SubQ injections were used primarily because a particular product was irritating to muscle tissue or designed for a slower rate of absorption. Today, due to concerns about carcass quality (avoiding IM shots, where possible) more injectable products are approved for subcutaneous use. When you have a choice, according to label directions, inject under the skin rather than into muscle. IM shots are more likely to develop a serious abscess if a needle is dirty. Infection introduced by a SubQ shot is merely beneath the skin: an abscess there can more readily break open to drain.
NEEDLE NOTE: Select proper length needles for the injection. You usually need a longer needle for intramuscular injections than for subcutaneous ones. This may vary depending on technique. When tenting the skin to slip the needle underneath it, use a longer needle than for a syringe gun that you can aim at an angle into and under the hide. Use larger diameter needles for thick fluid that won’t go through a smaller needle. A larger diameter is preferred for mature cattle with thick hides (less apt to bend or break the needle) and smaller diameter for calves with thinner skin. Also make sure cattle are adequately restrained before giving injections, or there’s more chance of leakage, or bending a needle, creating more tissue damage if the animal moves, or putting an injection into the wrong location.
When using a trigger-type syringe for IM shots, thrust the needle straight into the muscle and pull the trigger. When using a smaller, detach the needle and press your hand firmly against the skin to desensitize the site so the animal won’t jump when you insert the needle. Then thrust it in quickly and forcefully. A new, sharp needle goes in easier and causes less pain and damage than a dull one. If the animal jumps, wait until she settles down before attaching the syringe to the inserted needle and giving the injection. If the needle starts to ooze blood, take it out and try a different spot. Never inject intramuscular or subcutaneous products into a blood vessel.
Giving injections SubQ rather than IM allows you to use a shorter needle (three-quarter inch if using a trigger-type syringe, or up to 1 inch if using both hands to tent the skin and slip the needle underneath) so it’s less likely to bend or break. In the confined space of some chutes, insert the needle at an angle so you can use a one-handed technique with a syringe gun, rather than both hands to tent the skin. There’s less risk of getting your hand jammed between the animal and the chute or accidentally hitting yourself with the needle.
Some new antibiotics can be injected subcutaneously at the base of the back of the ear. This is a way to avoid tissue reactions, scarring and other problems that could affect the carcass. The animal must be adequately restrained, to minimize risk of going too deep or accidentally injecting into a vein.
