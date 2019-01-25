EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two parts on frostbite in cattle.
Frostbite is always a risk when calves are born in severely cold weather, or cold weather with wind. Even older animals occasionally suffer frostbite under unusual circumstances.
During early February 1989, for instance, we had five days of subzero temperatures and constant strong winds here in Lemhi County. Many ranchers in our valley lost baby calves, some cows lost their ear tips and some froze their teats. If they couldn’t get out of the wind, cows that hadn’t calved yet got big scabs on the ends of their teats and many cows that were already nursing calves froze their teats because the teats were wet from being suckled.
Many of the newborn calves that survived lost their ears and tails, and some lost their feet. Any sick, weak individual that spends a lot of time lying down may suffer frostbite more readily than an animal up moving around. This can sometimes happen even in adult cattle with severe arthritis, for instance, if they spend all their time lying down. They can become too cold lying on frozen ground, and can actually freeze to death. An animal in poor body condition also has less insulation against the cold than an individual with a layer of fat under the skin.
Sick or dehydrated animals with compromised circulation are more at risk for frostbite just because there is poor blood supply to the extremities. Any animal with severe diarrhea, for instance, is more vulnerable to freezing its ears, tail and feet.
Frostbite kills the tissues when ice crystals form inside the cell membranes and those cells rupture. If it’s just the superficial skin layers, those outer layers may become discolored then peel away, like a superficial burn, and the skin eventually heals because the deeper tissues are still alive. After healing, the skin may be discolored or have loss of pigment. Damage to deeper layers and small blood vessels may lead to more extensive tissue death. Frozen tissue generally turns black after thawing and sloughs away, and can only heal by scarring to cover the gap if there is no viable skin left.
Regarding treatment, there’s not a lot that can be done, once the tissue cells actually die. If you suspect frostbite and it’s not too severe, treatment for that animal is aimed at warming the tissues. After the animal warms up, the legs and ears may be swollen if the frostbite that didn’t quite kill the tissues. As blood returns to the thawing tissues it creates swelling, redness and inflammation.
There may also be subcutaneous hemorrhage due to damaged tissue. A Canadian study of frostbite injuries in calves from 1982 through 1991, with results published in the Canadian Veterinary Journal in 1993, showed that the swelling after frostbite injury results from damage to blood vessels, and impairment of fluid movement from those tissues.
If you suspect frostbite, affected areas of the body can be checked for sensation (to see if there is any response to touch) to see if the tissues are still alive, and also check for blood supply. To see if the feet are frozen, for instance, you can check for sensation at the coronary band above the hoof, gently sticking it with a needle to see if it bleeds and whether or not the calf feels it. If the calf can’t feel it, and the tissue doesn’t bleed when poked, that’s usually an indication that the tissue is dead.
The best treatment for a severely cold calf is to warm him up, and if the ears or feet become swollen after thawing, keep him inside out of the cold until any subsequent swelling has resolved.
It’s not advisable to rub the frostbitten areas too vigorously in an attempt to help restore circulation, as this may further damage the compromised skin tissues. Gentle massage with warm, wet towels may be more beneficial. Frostbite injury is similar to a burn; those damaged tissues are very fragile.