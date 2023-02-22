Horses are literally restless animals. Before domestication, they wandered in search of grass and water, spending most of their time on the move, grazing. Defense against predators was alertness and flight; they couldn’t afford to be caught napping

The horse’s body is designed for spending most of his time on his feet, even when sleeping. They developed this way of napping because a horse on his feet has more chance for a quick getaway from a predator. With his long legs and heavy body, it is a gymnastic feat to get up and down, requiring strong legs and effort. Adult horses do most of their sleeping standing up.


