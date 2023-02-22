Horses are literally restless animals. Before domestication, they wandered in search of grass and water, spending most of their time on the move, grazing. Defense against predators was alertness and flight; they couldn’t afford to be caught napping
The horse’s body is designed for spending most of his time on his feet, even when sleeping. They developed this way of napping because a horse on his feet has more chance for a quick getaway from a predator. With his long legs and heavy body, it is a gymnastic feat to get up and down, requiring strong legs and effort. Adult horses do most of their sleeping standing up.
Horses can stay on their feet for much longer periods than any other domestic animal; they can doze and still be ready to take flight in an instant. If caught lying down when a predator attacked, the time it might take to get to their feet could cost them their lives. Young horses often sleep on the ground, since they have ever-watchful adults and the alertness of the herd to protect them. Horses of all ages like to get down and roll to scratch their backs or get rid of flies, but adults lie down for only a few short snatches of deep sleep during a 24-hour period.
In a band of wild horses there is always at least one individual on sentry duty. Even domestic horses in groups take turns standing guard while pasture-mates rest or sleep. Even with his buddies covering for him, the average adult horse sleeps only two and a half to three hours in a 24-hour period (split into four or five naps) and most of that sleep time is standing; he may spend only 45 minutes lying down. Small snatches of deep sleep often consist of about nine deep sleep periods of about five minutes each. He may be already lying down with head up and legs tucked under, just resting, or in intermediate sleep. Then he may flop down on his side, with head and neck flat on the ground, for a short period of deep sleep. The actual amount of sleep depends on the individual horse and whether he is confined and bored or free to roam. A confined horse usually spends more hours sleeping.
While drowsing in light sleep, the horse remains standing, with eyes closed and head drooping, resting a hind leg. Domestic horses may spend a lot of time drowsing if they are in small pens or a stall with not much to do. Intermediate level of sleep (brain waves slow and regular) is a little deeper and the horse is more fully at rest. He may be standing or lying down during this slow-wave sleep.
He can sleep standing up because of the support system in knees and stifles that lock these joints so they can’t buckle. He can relax completely, due to a strong thick muscle in his neck that supports his head and leg joints locking to keep the legs from giving way. The ligaments and tendons that stabilize all the joints of the front leg and the lower joints — fetlock and pastern — of the hind leg prevent flexion of the joints and collapsing of the leg; only minimal muscular activity is needed to hold tension on these ligaments and tendons. The locking mechanism of the stifle and reciprocal mechanism (forcing the stifle and hock joints to always move or bend in unison — the hock must be extended or flexed whenever the stifle is) enable a horse to put weight on one hind leg at a time while the other rests.
The horse can lock his stifle joint by lifting and rotating the patella (similar to the human kneecap) and hooking one patella ligament over a protruding portion of the femur. The patella is thus firmly held and the joint is locked. It can be unlocked just as quickly by reversing the motions that locked it. When the stifle is locked, the hock is also locked because of its reciprocal mechanism. Stifle and hock are fully locked only when the horse puts most of his weight on that leg. The other leg is cocked and resting on its toe, with the resting hip sagging lower than that of the supporting leg. One leg is totally relaxed and the supporting leg expends minimal muscular effort. Every few minutes the dozing horse will shift weight from one leg to the other, alternately letting each leg relax.
When in deep sleep he must lie down; at this level of sleep all muscles are totally relaxed. A napping horse on the brink of deep sleep may drop his head lower and his knees may begin to buckle, if he’s standing. He may catch himself and go on napping in intermediate sleep or lie down so he can stretch out and drift into deep sleep. He has to lie down for deep sleep because his whole body takes a break — muscles go limp and digestion, metabolism and heart rate slow. He is totally relaxed except for an occasional muscle twitch (and his eyes and lips may move as he dreams). He may whinny during this deep, dreaming sleep or experience rapid eye movements. Deep sleep is called paradoxical sleep, in horse or human; even though the body is at its deepest level of relaxation, the brain is almost as active as when awake.
Deep sleep seems to be crucial for maintaining good health. If a horse is deprived of opportunity for deep sleep (on a long trailer trip, tied in a stall where he can’t lie down or some other unnatural situation), he makes up for it the next chance he gets.
A horse may get up and down a lot during the day and night or just lie down once or twice, depending on how secure he feels about his surroundings. Horses at pasture or in the wild usually nap during the hottest part of the day when it’s quiet and there’s not much predator activity (predators are napping, too). In the wild, horses are nocturnal, grazing when it’s cool, staying alert for predators. The domestic horse, by contrast, may spend some time at night sleeping if he’s in a paddock or barn with not much going on. Human-influenced activities occur during the day, so he may adapt to taking more of his relaxation time at night.
A horse with a leg injury, extreme muscle soreness, or any problem that makes it hard for him to get up and down, may not lie down as much as he should (and become short on deep sleep) or may spend too much time lying down. It isn’t healthy for adult horses to spend much time on the ground. The body functions best when standing. Changes take place in his respiratory patterns when lying on his side, with pressure on the bottom lung. A horse that is down for a long time due to injury or some other problem becomes susceptible to pneumonia because the lungs can’t work properly. A horse in the wild that spends much time lying down generally doesn’t last long enough to develop pneumonia, however, since he is generally the last to get going when the herd takes off, and the most vulnerable to predators.
