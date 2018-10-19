EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of three parts on the importance of windmills.
Windmills have been a familiar sight in the arid West, but many of these have been replaced in recent years by more modern pumps. In some regions, however, they still dot the prairie landscape to provide water for livestock and domestic use.
These wind machines have a long history and came in many shapes. Ancient civilizations discovered that the power of wind could be harnessed, such as pushing against a sail to move a small boat or with many sails to propel large ships. Wind wheels were created that could turn machinery just as readily as a water wheel.
The earliest-known wind-powered grain mills and water pumps were used in Persia in A.D. 500 to 900 and by the Chinese in A.D. 1200. One historian claimed that the Babylonian emperor Hammurabi planned to use wind power for his ambitious irrigation project in 17th century B.C.
Wind wheels have been used to pump water since at least the 9th century in the Middle East, in the region that is now Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. The use of wind pumps spread from there to China and India. Windmills were later used extensively in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands and in certain area of Great Britain from the late Middle Ages onwards to drain land for agricultural or building purposes.
Early windmills had four paddlelike wooden blades on top of a tower. These early inventions were followed by mills with thin wooden slats nailed to wooden rims. Most windmills had tails on the wind wheel to orient them into the wind, but some were like weather vanes and operated downwind of the tower. Speed control of some models was provided by hinging sections of the blades, so they would fold back like an umbrella in high winds.
The biggest improvement in the American fan-type windmill was development of steel blades in the early 1870s. Steel blades could be made lighter and could also be worked into more efficient shapes. These blades worked so well that their high speed required a reduction (slow-down) gear to turn the standard reciprocal pumps at the proper speed.
For hundreds of years, the most important use of windmills has been mechanical water pumping using relatively small systems with rotor blade diameters (width of the wind wheel) of about 3 feet to several yards. These systems were perfected in the U.S. during the19th century, beginning with the Halladay windmill in 1854, and later the Aermotor and Dempster designs, which are still in use today.
The first windmill manufactured in the U.S. was designed by Daniel Halladay, who began making windmills in 1854 in his Connecticut machine shop. Windmills soon covered the country, because the ability to pump water from under the ground allowed farmers and settlers to live in areas that were otherwise too dry to sustain them.
Before the use of windmills, people relied on shallow, hand-dug wells. A windmill could pull water up from a deeper level after the well was created by pounding a pipe down into a water source. This opened the door to greater water supplies and water that was not sometimes contaminated with surface water.