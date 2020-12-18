Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a two-part series on caring for older horses during winter, focused on feeding them. The second installment will run on Jan. 1, focused on keeping them comfortable.
Winter can be hard on old horses. They may do fine through summer and fall and then lose weight during cold weather, or they may become stiff and miserable because the cold accentuates arthritis pain. Senior horses generally need a little extra care, according to Dr. Bruce Connally, a Colorado veterinarian.
“Many older horses are not as efficient in their digestion, so they probably require more feed or better quality feed, such as better quality protein,” he explains.
Teeth are often an issue with the older horse; he can’t chew forages as well as he used to and may have trouble eating hay. As the horse ages, he may develop hooks or sharp points on molars — due to uneven wear — and these may poke the mouth tissues and cause pain, or interfere with proper motion of chewing.
They need their teeth working to break down the feed so they have a better chance at digesting it. This is why it pays to have frequent dental checks for the older horse and attend to any issues that might interfere with proper chewing.
“In some aspects, old horses can do as well as any horse. If they have a good hair coat and good feet they can probably manage in winter about as well as a young horse, in cold weather,” Connally said. “If horses are out on winter pasture, however, if the older horse has to travel through deep snow or do a lot of pawing for grass, he will tire more quickly than a younger horse.
“If horses are not having to contend with deep snow, it’s usually not an issue, but if they are having to work for a living, digging for food, the older horse needs some help.”
You may have to bring him in from the pasture and feed him some easier meals.
Many people feed more grain in cold weather, thinking it will help the horse handle the cold, but hay is a much better winter feed.
“It warms them more than grain, because of the heat of digestion/fermentation in the hind gut. They get more heat just from digesting the hay, and not much heat when digesting grain. So you can warm a horse more by feeding hay,” Connally explains.
On a long winter night, horses need extra hay to keep nibbling on, not extra grain. If they don’t have enough fiber in their diet, they will be hungry and cold, and may start chewing the fences. More problems occur when a horse has bad teeth and can’t chew the hay he needs for keeping warm.
Many owners use senior feeds for older horses, partly because these special feeds contain a high level of nutrients and partly because they are easier to chew than hay.
“You need to realize, however, that some of the senior pellets are fairly moist, especially if they are beet-pulp based,” he says.
And some people add warm water to the older horses’ feed to make more of a mash so it’s easier for the horse to eat if he has bad teeth.
“The problem with feeding these products in cold weather, if the horse doesn’t consume all of it immediately, is that it freezes solid. Then the horse can’t eat it at all, especially if he has compromised teeth. If a person is feeding the horse indoors where it’s warmer, or the horse eats it quickly, these feeds are fine. But if you just put a bunch of moist feed out for him in the cold and expect him to eat on it through the day, it may freeze solid and he can’t eat it. You’ll see tubs of feed out there that the horse doesn’t seem to finish up,” explains Connally.