Ranchers need to plan ahead regarding winter forage supplies, and this includes finding ways to store hay that help preserve quality and reduce moisture damage. This is especially important on a year like this one, when hay supplies are scarce and expensive. You don’t want a lot of damage from moisture through the winter.
Emily Glunk Meccage, PhD, former Forage Extension Specialist, Department of Animal and Range Sciences, Montana State University was involved with a research project a few years ago, looking at round bale storage outdoors. Not everyone has the luxury of hay sheds, and on many ranchers there is a lot of hay stored outside.
“We found that how you stack the hay does affect the quality, and the moisture retention of those bales over winter. You want to minimize the amount of moisture and mold in those bales because that can affect cattle health and performance,” says Meccage.
Danielle Peterson (Livestock Production Specialist, Purina Animal Nutrition), was a graduate student at MSU during that study and the research was part of her thesis. She says that after processing the data, results were similar to other studies that assessed hay stored in various ways. Indoor storage is best (under roof), but for outdoor storage, single bale high (in a long row) seems to be the most consistent for retaining quality within bales. The pyramid stack is intermediate.
Many people don’t have enough hay yard room to put all the bales in long single rows and stack them on top of each other to save space. Even though this might seem to be more efficient, it can lead to more spoilage.
“We did see some differences between bales that were stored at the top of the pyramid and the bottom. But the mushroom stack where the bottom bale is upright and another placed on its side on top of it had the most variability,” says Meccage.
“We found that the top bales had hardly any change in quality, but the bottom bales soaked in moisture that ran off the top bales, as well as moisture from the ground surface,” says Peterson. Visual quality of the bottom bales from the ground up was much lower than visual quality from the top down.
The bottom bales were significantly lower in TDN (total digestible nutrients) and energy content, and higher in moisture content than the top bales. “This reduction in forage quality can have an impact on animal performance,” says Peterson.
If you are feeding one group of cattle the top bales and another group the bottom bales they might be getting completely different nutrient levels, even if the hay was harvested at the same time from the same field.
“We did a two-year study and at one location we saw a lot more mold growth in between the bales in the pyramid stack than we did the first year,” says Meccage. Each year is a little different in how much moisture those bales receive, and when.
Peterson says there are different amounts of precipitation in different regions on any given year, so hay storage results (amount of dry matter, and quality loss) differ for each year. “For example, during the second year of our study, our hay storage location at Havre, Montana had extremely high precipitation compared to other years.” Moisture that freezes won’t create as much mold as the same amount of moisture in warm weather.
“When planning long-term it’s often a good idea to hold some hay in reserve in case we have a bad year. If you plan to keep some hay over for the next year, it pays to try to stack the hay in a manner that it will keep better and not be ruined by moisture,” says Meccage A person could afford to build a hay shed with the money lost in damaged hay over time.
“Hay that’s been stored outside, uncovered, may decline in dry matter and quality,” says Peterson. “Feeding this hay can result in lower animal performance such as lower average daily gains, poor animal health, and possibly even abortion in cows in certain cases with moldy hay.”
Return on investment varies depending on how much hay and what type of hay you store, but a hay shed will pay for itself over several years.
“One of the cheaper options that has a beneficial effect fairly quickly is just to decrease the hay-to-soil contact. Having a gravel base to stack the hay on will greatly reduce moisture damage. Putting hay on pallets, railroad ties or gravel allows drainage and eliminates moisture wicking up into the hay from wet ground. This will help preserve hay quality,” says Meccage.
Putting tarps or black plastic over the hay can also protect it from wet weather and can be economical, especially if you’ve stacked the bales on top of each other and the tarp can cover twice as much hay as with a single row. Even though these coverings are expensive they can often be re-used for several years, which makes them more cost-effective. The covering also keeps snow and moisture from freezing on the bales—which can make it very challenging to remove the net wrap or twines when feeding them.