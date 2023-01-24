Winter can be a tough time for young cows — the yearling bred heifers that need to be in optimum condition for calving in the spring, and 2-year-olds that have weaned their first calf and bred for their second calf.
Travis Olson, an Angus breeder in Alberta, says the main consideration when wintering heifers is nutrition. They need adequate feed, in a balanced diet, to maintain themselves and produce enough body heat on cold days while continuing to grow and provide for the growing fetus they are carrying.
“It is important for heifers to have enough energy and strength at calving time to get through a difficult labor. Even if you are not assisting them, heifers take more time at labor than an older cow,” he said.
You don’t want heifers to be thin.
“We keep good data on our cattle; we weigh them at multiple points during their life,” Olson said. “We also record everything at calving, including whether calves are dead at birth. In a year in which cattle simply hold their weight through winter, they don’t do as well as during a year when they gain weight through pregnancy. For instance, one year we wintered the cows on our corn crop and they gained about two-thirds of a pound per day. The mortality rate in their calves at birth was only about half what it usually is. Mortality rate that year was only 1.6 percent rather than our typical 2.9 percent mortality at birth.”
The birth is easier (and calf survival better) for cows that are not thin.
You want a heifer to weigh enough that she is carrying extra flesh.
“If her full-term calf weighs about 70 pounds, plus another 50-plus pounds of fluid surrounding that calf in the uterus, that’s 120 pounds. If she weighs 1,000 pounds, that’s 12 percent of her body weight. So a heifer needs to gain 120 pounds between the time she was bred and the time she calves, above and beyond her own growth,” Olson explains. “Years ago, my nutritionist told me there are two things a cow must do. She needs to maintain herself and grow a fetus. Then when she calves she needs to maintain herself and feed that calf. A cow has those two things to do, but a heifer has three; she has to maintain herself, feed her calf and grow.”
With the drought, everyone is trying to stretch their feed supply.
“It works best if people can find a way to put their heifers in a separate group and not have to winter them with the cows,” Olson said. “Some producers winter bred heifers with the first-calf heifers, along with some of their older thin cows, and feed them separate from the main herd.”
A pound lost in October will cost a lot more to put back on later. You don’t want cattle losing weight going into winter — especially the heifers.
“If you have a limited amount of feed, you might be able to be a little tougher on the cows and make them work a bit harder, but make sure the heifers have adequate feed to be gaining weight,” Olson said.
They are still growing.
“If they don’t have adequate nutrition it will show up in increased assist rates during calving, more calves lost at birth, etc.,” Olson said. “Our software program records all our data and we can see what’s happening — like the year our cattle gained two-thirds of a pound per day and had a lower calving mortality rate. That was across the entire herd — heifers and cows — and shows how important the nutrition is.”
On the flip side, it’s also important to not get heifers too fat. An overly-fat heifer will also have trouble calving. There is a happy medium.
A good mineral program is also important, along with adequate protein and energy. In a dry year when feed is short, a person has to figure out what is available, what it costs and how best to balance the ration. Even when concentrate feed like corn is expensive, if good hay is also expensive you have to figure out what you are getting for your money and determine whether to buy hay or corn.
“Sometimes a person is better off to buy the more expensive corn in terms of caloric value,” said Olson.
This might be different, however, if cattle are on winter pasture that is short on protein, and it’s more important to use a protein supplement.
And in a dry year, most people who would have had some grass saved for winter may have already grazed it. Most of the forages (that tend to be limited in protein during winter) are already gone.
“Most people are using a lot of different things this year, to have enough forage for their cattle, so it is important to consult with a nutritionist to make sure the diet is balanced and will work,” Olson said.
This can be very important, especially if a person is utilizing different feeds than what has been traditionally used.
“If a person is running the heifers with the cows, the cows are usually in good shape but the heifers are often getting a little thin,” Olson said. “You need to find a way to sort out those heifers and make their life a little easier.”
It also helps to have windbreaks in severe weather. A healthy heifer with enough body condition and good hair coat can withstand a lot of cold weather if she can get out of the wind.
“If they don’t have enough fat for insulation, however, bad weather can be really hard on them,” he said.
