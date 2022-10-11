As autumn days become shorter and colder, start planning winter care for your horse. Even if you don’t ride during winter, some aspects of horse care become more important during winter, to make sure the horse stays healthy and comfortable.

In cold weather he needs adequate feed to create body heat, and clean, unfrozen water, and shelter or a windbreak. Cold is not a problem if the horse had a chance to grow a good winter coat. Wind and wet weather create more hardship than cold.

