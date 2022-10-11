As autumn days become shorter and colder, start planning winter care for your horse. Even if you don’t ride during winter, some aspects of horse care become more important during winter, to make sure the horse stays healthy and comfortable.
In cold weather he needs adequate feed to create body heat, and clean, unfrozen water, and shelter or a windbreak. Cold is not a problem if the horse had a chance to grow a good winter coat. Wind and wet weather create more hardship than cold.
A well-fed horse can manage at temperatures down to 30 below zero F. if there’s no wind and he’s not wet. Wind ruffles the hair and destroys its insulating quality. A wet horse loses body heat up to 20 times faster than a dry horse; moisture flattens the hair and eliminates the tiny air spaces between the hairs, greatly reducing the insulating effect. Horses prefer the warmth of winter sun to a shady shed, but will use a windbreak or shed to get away from cold wind, blizzards or rain. Horses kept outdoors with access to an open shed have fewer respiratory problems than horses in enclosed barns breathing dust from hay and bedding.
Make sure horses go into winter with adequate fat. Horses should never be too fat, but they do need a layer of insulating fat under the skin. Older horses especially, should not be thin going into winter. Mature horses in good condition usually don’t need grain if they have good winter pasture or grass hay. Young horses and broodmares may need grain and/or alfalfa hay along with their pasture or grass hay, as will some horses that are being ridden in winter, burning extra calories.
Some horses gain weight in winter when they are not being used, while others lose weight unless their feed is increased. It can be hard to tell how fat a horse is, and how much feed he needs, since long winter hair hides his body contour. Use your fingers to determine how much flesh he has under all that hair. Feel along his neck, withers, hips and backbone, and over his ribs.
If you can’t feel each rib individually, he has plenty of fat, maybe too much. If you feel a layer of soft tissue between ribs and skin but can still feel each rib, he has the right amount of covering. But if you can feel the ribs prominently, like running your fingers over a washboard (with no soft tissue over them), the horse is too thin.
If weather gets cold or continually wet, increase the feed for all horses. Provide more hay, not more grain. More body heat is created by the digestion of roughage than digestion of grain. Hay is digested in the large intestine by fermentation--which produces heat in the process.
Horses should be fed at least twice a day. During cold weather the larger feeding should be in the evening. Nights are colder, and longer. Feeding 2 or 3 pounds of a more mature grass hay in addition to the regular hay can generate the extra body heat needed.
Make sure horses have access to water or they may become impacted. Many horses don’t drink much at night when it’s cold.
Horses should be dewormed before winter, so parasites won’t rob valuable nutrition. By fall and winter the worm eggs and larvae eaten by the horse during summer have matured and live in the digestive tract. Their survival strategy is to be inside the horse during winter, so if you can remove this worm burden you won’t be feeding the worms as well as the horse all winter.
If a horse is on pasture, shoes can be removed unless the pasture is rocky or the snow is deep and he must paw through it for grass. In these instances, front shoes can be left on, but should be reset periodically so his feet won't grow too long. Under most conditions, however, a horse is better off barefoot, since snow won’t ball up in the unshod hoof so readily. He’ll have better traction on ice and frozen ground, and less strain on feet and legs than when walking on four slippery balls of ice.
With a little extra care, most wintertime problems can be prevented or minimized, and your horses will stay healthy, happy and comfortable during these cold months.
