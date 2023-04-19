Newborn calves gain temporary (passive) immunity from many diseases when they get colostrum from the dam — since this “first milk” contains antibodies the cow has produced. After a few weeks or months, this temporary protection begins to wane, and calves must build their own immunities. Vaccinating calves at the proper time — when they no longer have much passive immunity — can help protect them until weaning age. Vaccinating them too soon, however, may not stimulate much immune response. If the calf still has maternal antibodies in his system, these tend to interfere with building his own immunities. The body sees no need to respond.

Dr. David Smith, Mississippi State University, says many producers may not think about why they are giving vaccines — or when.


