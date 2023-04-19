Newborn calves gain temporary (passive) immunity from many diseases when they get colostrum from the dam — since this “first milk” contains antibodies the cow has produced. After a few weeks or months, this temporary protection begins to wane, and calves must build their own immunities. Vaccinating calves at the proper time — when they no longer have much passive immunity — can help protect them until weaning age. Vaccinating them too soon, however, may not stimulate much immune response. If the calf still has maternal antibodies in his system, these tend to interfere with building his own immunities. The body sees no need to respond.
Dr. David Smith, Mississippi State University, says many producers may not think about why they are giving vaccines — or when.
“You have your hands on the calves at branding time, so this is usually when people vaccinate. That’s not necessarily bad, but we need to think about the problems we are trying to solve,” he says. “... For most producers, the problem they are trying to solve is calves getting sick at weaning time or when they go into a backgrounding program, stocker program or into the feedlot. What most people are doing by using calf vaccines is to stimulate some immunity to protect calves at weaning time.”
Also, it’s standard practice to vaccinate against clostridial diseases (blackleg, malignant edema, redwater, gut infections caused by Clostridium perfringens, etc.) because these deadly diseases may be a risk to calves at any age.
“These are some of the diseases that can occur prior to weaning,” Smith says. “Calfhood diseases include blackleg and some of the other clostridial diseases like enterotoxemia (caused by several different types of C. perfringens) and pathogens that cause scours, along with respiratory diseases like pneumonia. Each rancher needs to tailor the vaccine program to protect against diseases that affect calves on his/her ranch.”
This may mean vaccinating cows prior to calving, to give calves instant temporary protection against certain types of scours. You can’t vaccinate the calves themselves quickly enough because they can’t build immunity fast enough and might ingest pathogens (nursing a dirty udder or being born into a dirty environment) at the same time they are ingesting their first colostrum. They wouldn’t have time to mount an immune response from vaccination, but the antibodies in colostrum can protect them.
“If you have scours problems early, in very young calves, you need to vaccinate the cow so she can give the calf immediate protection,” Smith says. “Some of the other problems are more long-term. For instance, we worry about blackleg all the way through the calf’s life, so we vaccinate the calf at branding time or when we are putting an ear tag in soon after birth.”
For respiratory disease, the optimal age for vaccination is debatable, since calves in some herds get what has been termed “summer pneumonia” while they are still young. Thus it is important to work with your herd health veterinarian to determine a vaccine strategy.
“In our study of summer pneumonia, about 1 herd out of 5 (20 percent) has problems with summer pneumonia in calves in any given year,” Smith says. “Half the battle is figuring out when you can get your hands on the calves to give the vaccines. The other half of the challenge is determining the most appropriate strategies.”
Vaccination is just one way to prevent disease.
“We also need to address management practices; for example, making sure cows and newborns mother up well and the calves get timely and adequate colostrum intake,” he says. “We also must be cautious about introducing new cattle (and new pathogens) when calves are susceptible, and minimize opportunities for calves to share pathogens with each other.”
Some diseases, like the clostridial diseases, are difficult to address with management so vaccination is an important tool to protect against these diseases.
“The clostridial vaccines are very effective, and good insurance,” he says.
The only problem is if you are fighting an enterotoxemia in calves that is caused by a type of C. perfringens that is not covered in the vaccines. The typical seven-way, eight-way or “enterotoxemia” vaccine only contains types C & D, yet some intestinal disease in calves may be caused by type A or B and you will lose calves in spite of vaccination. If this happens, you need to work with your veterinarian to figure it out.
No two ranches have the exact same situation.
“Calving in sheds and small pens will pose different risks for calfhood diseases than calving out on dry hillsides or clean pastures,” Smith says. “This is why you need to talk with your veterinarian who knows your operation and understands your unique challenges and your own herd and management.”
