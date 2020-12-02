Over the past 50-odd years our kitchen has occasionally been an intensive care unit for baby calves. Some needed warming in cold weather or emergency treatment after a traumatic birth or during acute illness. Premature babies that were too fragile to be outdoors spent days or weeks in the house.
The first preemie to spend time in our house was born 5 weeks early--during a December snowstorm when our cows were still up on our mountain pasture. After it snowed, decided to bring the cows down from the mountain. My husband Lynn drove our jeep up there to call the cows, and I rode my horse up the other canyon to gather cows in that area. In the farthest corner I found a group of cows, and saw a coyote watching them. I soon discovered what the coyote was looking at--a tiny new calf. The cow was guarding her baby.
The calf weighed about 20 pounds and his hair was short and fine, like velvet. He was very cold. The temperature was only 6 degrees that morning and he was lucky to be alive. I thought about putting the calf on my saddle and carrying him over the hill to the jeep, but wasn’t sure if my skittish young horse would tolerate such a novel passenger.
So I chased the coyote away, then galloped over the mountain to find Lynn. He drove the jeep up the canyon--until it got too steep and rocky. He hiked the rest of the way through the snow, and carried the calf down to the jeep, with mama at his heels. I herded the other cows along behind them. The calf rode on the jeep seat with Lynn the rest of the way home.
The baby was too frail to live with mama in the barn; he was showing signs of pneumonia. We brought the little fellow into the house to warm up, and gave him antibiotics. When our two young children, Michael and Andrea, came home from school, they named the calf Rudolph, because of his red frostbitten nose.
We kept Rudolph in the kitchen in Andrea's old baby crib. For several days we fed and treated him every few hours around the clock. It was hard for him to suck his bottle because he was struggling to breathe.
By Christmas he was winning his battle against pneumonia. School was out for Christmas vacation and the kids helped take care of Rudolph. He was feeling better, but didn't have room for much exercise, so we let him out of the crib for a few minutes every day, to buck around.
His little feet had good traction on the living-room rug--much better than on the slick kitchen floor. We always had a jar handy, in case Rudolph needed to take a leak.
Lynn would lift Rudolph out of the crib and carry him into the living-room, and the calf's little legs churned the air eagerly in anticipation; he wanted to get down on the floor and run. He'd take off as soon as his feet touched the carpet--charging around the room. It took all of us to guard things we didn’t want him to crash into--like the Christmas tree. One of us would keep him away from the hot stove, and Andrea would head him off if he made a dash for the dining room. If we couldn't catch him, he zoomed
out on the linoleum floor, sliding out of control. The Christmas tree fascinated him, and if we weren't guarding it closely, he'd try to eat the branches or knock off ornaments.
After 3 weeks he outgrew the crib and was trying to climb out, so we made a warm corner for Rudolph out in the barn. He grew large and strong, and soon the kids had to be careful playing games with him because he was much bigger than they were.
He started out as the smallest calf, but was one of the larger steers in our herd that fall. It was difficult for the kids when it came time to sell him. We often wondered if he remembered his early weeks as a house calf, chasing us around while he played "king of the living-room."