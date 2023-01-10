On Dec. 28, 2022, Idaho lost a good friend. He lost his battle with cancer, but kept doing what he loved — assisting ranchers — until the very end.
Known simply as “Cope” to friends and clients, Dr. Robert Cope was the main cattle veterinarian in Lemhi County, Idaho, for 44 years. He also spent 20 years in public service to his community during that time and to agriculture in Idaho and the West. He was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame on March 18, 2022.
Cope was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas, and grew up on a farm. He planned to become a Navy officer and was a National Merit finalist and Presidential Scholar in 1969. Becoming a veterinarian in a small rural community was not on his list!
He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, but because of a badly injured knee (playing basketball his senior year of high school) was unable to physically qualify for the Navy. So he went to Kansas State University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973 and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1975.
His knee was considered too bad to stand on a ship, but he spent the next 45 years wrestling 1,500-pound animals. He worked briefly for a veterinarian in Bowman, North Dakota, until he saw an ad in the American Veterinary Association Journal for a practice in Idaho that was for sale.
He drove to Salmon, Idaho, in October 1977. He later told friends: “The opening line of John Denver’s ‘Rocky Mountain High’ says it all: ‘He was born in the summer of his 27th year, coming home to a place he’d never been before.’ That’s what happened to me! And Lou Gehrig was wrong. He said he was the luckiest man on the face of the earth, but I was that luckiest man. I wandered in here and found my true home. I was able to spend 44 years doing what I loved, with the people I loved, and where I loved doing it. I’ve lived a life that other men could only dream of!”
He purchased the Blue Cross Veterinary Clinic in November 1977 and started making ranch calls all over the county. Merry Logan worked at the clinic for a short time in those early years.
“Working with Cope, I soon learned that he was one of the smartest and kindest people I’d ever met in my life,” Logan said. “Then in later years I’ve been grateful to him for the work he did with federal lands issues.”
Logan continued: “He was a county commissioner for many years, and worked on federal lands committees. When wolves became a problem in 1994 (one of them killed a calf here, a few days after being released, and wolf advocates claimed the calf was born dead), he immediately became involved scientifically, and proved the ranchers were right.”
He also helped and supported young people in the community. He didn’t have kids of his own but he loved kids.
“He was always looking for an opportunity to teach them,” Logan said. “If one of their 4-H animals got sick or had a problem at the fair, he always helped, and could explain things so well.”
Chris French grew up on his parents’ ranch near Salmon and remembers Cope coming multiple times to take care of cattle problems.
“He supported the youth in this county, purchasing 4-H projects at the fat stock sale at the fair each year,” French said. “My parents were very strict about the money from our 4-H calves. It went into a college fund. Cope was investing in the next generation; when we got ready to go to college, most of it was paid for with money we’d saved over the years.”
He bought numerous animals each year; there were many ranch families he helped.
“Cope told me a long time ago why he didn’t have any kids. He chose not to, when he was in vet school,” French said. “He knew he could either dedicate his life to a family or to a career helping agricultural families. His rancher clients became his family. … He told me that because of choices he made — not spending money on himself — he could hold down the costs of his services. He didn’t have a family to raise or spend time with and was able to charge reasonable prices.”
He wanted his clients to be able to make a living and be able to pay for his services.
“Now that Cope is gone, and even during this past year when he was unable to come to the ranch to pull a calf or treat a large animal, whenever we had to call another vet, the cost was dramatically higher,” French said.
Phil Moulton, a rancher on Wimpy Creek, said Cope has always been selfless and accommodating.
“He reminds me of the James Herriot stories. He’d do anything to help you, even if in the middle of the night and nasty weather, and his fees have always been reasonable,” Moulton said. “Last year he told me the ranchers of the Lemhi Valley have been his family. He said his father passed away when he wasn’t very old; he didn’t have much family. He loved and appreciated the ranchers, and we loved and appreciated him.”
Michael Thomas, who grew up on his parents’ ranch on Withington Creek has a few cattle as well as a custom fencing business, but for many years he and his wife had a large ranching operation with several leased places.
“Cope helped us many times, but he was also a friend,” Thomas said. “Unlike some of the younger vets today, I think Cope cared even more about the people than the animals — and he did care about the animals. The thing that separated him from other vets today is that he’d come out at 30 below zero to do a C-section in the middle of the night.”
Thomas said Cope would do whatever he could to bring down the cost for his customers.
“He drove an old two-wheel drive Ford pickup for years, and everything he did was to save his clients money. He made a lot of personal sacrifices to help his clients,” Thomas said. “He once said that if his clients couldn’t succeed and be sustainable, he wouldn’t have a practice, so he kept his prices low. And he never refused to come out on a ranch call. The only time he ever had to tell us he couldn’t come was when he was in Washington, D.C. (probably working on some political effort to help rural western agriculture) and it was physically impossible. But he’d still give advice over the phone and never charged anyone for advice.”
Cope had a lot of practical knowledge because he had so much experience with all kinds of animals and could probably remember everything he learned in vet school and afterward, including things he read about or heard of. He was never afraid to suggest something to try. With him gone, it’s like the library burned down; he had such a wealth of knowledge and advice he shared with clients.
Cope had many friends since he was very involved in local, regional, state and federal government. Steve Lish, administrator at the Discovery Care Center (an assisted living facility in Salmon), served with Cope on the City Council.
“He was not only a great friend, but also a mentor. He had a brilliant mind, and a great memory,” Lish said. “Whether he was working as a vet, or the city council, county commissioner, or the many state and federal appointments, he was brilliant.”
He served the rural West in many ways most of us were unaware of; he never drew attention to himself or took credit for his achievements. He accomplished a great deal in these positions because he was a tremendous strategist.
“It didn’t matter whether he was playing a board game with friends, or working with people who had opposing philosophies about wolves — trying to find common ground between them,” Lish said. “Not everybody can find that common ground, but he was often able to do that because he was such a great strategist.
“He served us well, being able to get folks to agree upon some very controversial issues; he put forth ideas that were adopted and beneficial to Lemhi County as well as on the state and federal level. Those of us who were close to him were very proud of those accomplishments.”
Beyond being a good person to work with, Cope was also a great friend.
“We spent time together enjoying music trivia, sports and games,” Lish said. “He ran the local Fantasy Football League for almost 20 years. All our fees went into a pot for charity. We had to pick a charity when we entered, and whoever won (first, second and third place), the money went to those charities. At one time we had given about $13,000 to various charities.
“Cope had a clever sense of humor, and this was also where his crafty strategy came into play. If he even got a hint that you were playing a joke on him, by the time you got it figured out, the joke would be on you!”
He was a very independent and unique character and never worried about what people thought of him. When he walked to the courthouse for meetings he was always in bib overalls and barefoot, and sometimes no shirt, walking with his dog.
“After his passing I thought about many of the times he tried to help us,” Thomas said. “He was a lot smarter than most of us but never talked down to us, and he respected us. He was an influential person in my world, as a kid growing up; he was a professional I looked up to, because of his knowledge, intelligence, work ethic, and the fact he always had time for everyone. He made a long-lasting impression on me. I looked up to him as a role model.”
Thomas continued: “He even helped us long distance, when Carolyn and I were ranching in Mackay, having a wreck with scours and major problems. We called him numerous times, and he sent vet supplies on the Salmon River Stage that we picked up in Mackay. He helped us a lot, with many phone calls, and we relied on him. He even came to our place in Mackay one time when we were in a pinch and couldn’t get a vet. He treated a bony lump jaw cow for us with intravenous sodium iodide, in an old broke-down facility. He did a lot of work in dilapidated facilities!”
Cope will be remembered as someone with a lot of gumption.
“This is one of the things I admired about him — how tough he was, and how determined. Nothing phased him,” Thomas said. “We’ve had him help us do a C-section or deliver a breech calf in the middle of the night when all we had was a flashlight and no shelter. All he’d have on was a rubber overall; he’d strip down even in the coldest weather to work on a cow.”
No matter how hard the work, Cope always kept a positive attitude.
“One thing I always enjoyed about Cope was that no matter how long the day or the job or how hot or cold the weather, he always had a sense of humor,” Thomas said. “He loved to tell jokes, and had great stories; working cattle with him was always fun.”
Cope was a walking encyclopedia of information about all sorts of things.
“For 35 years he hosted the local New Year’s Eve radio program, playing old favorites and interspersing music with trivia until midnight,” Thomas said. “He knew so much about each artist and all their songs. Cope had an incredible collection of music and information in his head about every artist. That made it fun to listen to.”
The past two years, however, Rockwell Smith hosted that program because Cope was in failing health. The recent one, just three days after Cope’s passing, Rockwell dedicated the program to Cope, interspersing tidbits of information about his life, throughout the program.
Even with failing health in recent years (heart problems, pacemaker, ruptured appendix and peritonitis, prostate cancer) Cope continued to help his clients, putting in long days pregnancy-checking and all the other jobs they needed him to do. His cancer got suddenly worse, however, and went into his spine. By January 2022 he had to reluctantly say no to many friends who needed him, except for advice he could give over the phone, or at their ranch from his wheelchair as they did the physical part, or working on a small animal (even young calves) in his home, at a table.
Even after he began to use a wheelchair, Cope continued going to ranches (with help from people to drive his van and do the physical part of the work) to preg-check cows and Bangs vaccinate heifers, all through 2022, until a few days before he died. He’d promised his clients that he would do everything he could for them, for as long as he could, and he kept that promise.
Chris French visited him a lot at his home.
“At one point he broke into tears and told me he’d known the day was coming that he wouldn’t be able to continue his work, but didn’t know it would be this way — so crippled,” French said. “He regretted the fact that people were having to do a lot of things for him, but I told him he’d served so many people for all those years; these were just small things we could do for him. Several people had gotten together and built a ramp at his back door for his wheelchair.”
All those months when he couldn’t get in and out of bed or wheelchair by himself — with no movement or feeling in his legs — his wife Terrie (with help from her sister and friends) was his caregiver. He chose to stay home and run the course of those final months without cancer treatments, and just keep doing what few things he could do. He realized that any treatment would only be a temporary measure and not a cure, as well as uncomfortable and costly. So, no hospitals, no treatment.
The incredible thing was how much he was able to continue helping ranchers even after he needed to use a wheelchair.
“Bart Stephanishen made that possible, taking Cope to ranches in his wheelchair-accessible van,” Lish said. “Cope was pretty emotional about his disability, frustrated about the things he could no longer do, but that side of him was something we never saw until he became ill. He said the worst thing was that he was unable to be out there working, where he belonged. It was wonderful that Bart made it possible for him to continue some aspects of his work.”
Cope didn’t want a funeral or memorial service. He told Jenelle Thomas that he attended his dad’s funeral when he was 15, and never went to another, and didn’t want one. But there will be a wake for him at a later date, for friends to get together and celebrate his life and share memories and stories about Cope. He would want everyone to have fun and have a good time.
