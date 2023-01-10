On Dec. 28, 2022, Idaho lost a good friend. He lost his battle with cancer, but kept doing what he loved — assisting ranchers — until the very end.

Known simply as “Cope” to friends and clients, Dr. Robert Cope was the main cattle veterinarian in Lemhi County, Idaho, for 44 years. He also spent 20 years in public service to his community during that time and to agriculture in Idaho and the West. He was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame on March 18, 2022.


