This is a quiz to determine your calving sanity (or help you pass time in the calving barn). Match the columns.
1. Aching A. Tongues
2. Black B. Back
3. C C. Batteries
4. Cold D. Boots
5. Cracked E. Calves
6. Dead F. Breath
7. Dry G. Buckets
8. Full H. Checks
9. Hot I. Squeeze
10. Leg J. Hands
11. Midnight K. Feet
12. Muddy L. Fingers
13. Round M. Forearms
14. Slick N. Eyes
15. Soft O. Heads
16. Steamy P. Hooves
17. Sticky Q. Knees
18. Stiff R. Moons
19. Swollen S. Section
20. Tight T. Coffee
21. Wet U. Arms
Answers: 1-U / 2-G / 3-S / 4-K / 5-J / 6-C / 7-N / 8-R / 9-T / 10-B / 11-H / 12-D / 13-O /
14-E / 15-P / 16-F / 17-M / 18-L / 19-A / 20-I / 21-Q /