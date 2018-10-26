Yer not gonna keep’er, still, are ya Dad?
She must be 12 years old.
I reckon she’s closer to 14 now,
and naturally half polled.
You mean she was sired by a hornless bull?
No, she’s just got one horn
Which makes her half polled or better yet,
It makes her half unicorn.
She could be half clam if your logic’s right
Clams don’t have any teeth.
You’re changin’ the subject. We’re talkin’ ’bout horns.
One, she wasn’ bequeathed.
She could be half deer and just shed one off
While grazin’ through the wire.
And checkin’ this eye you might conclude
A cyclops was her sire.
Her stumblin’ skip’s like a circus horse,
Always takin’ a bow.
Son, you’re overlookin’ her greatest trait,
Why, she’ s a gaited cow!
A half-polled cyclops with teeth like a clam.
A gaited cow, to boot!
Why don’t you start a new registered breed?
Call it the Rooty Toot!
Half the pinkeye, more room at the bunk,
And easier to ride.
Rooty Toot breeders will flock to your door.
Dad, don’t you have any pride.
You’re only lookin’ to find an excuse
To keep her on the place.
I’ll have you know, I make my decisions
On cost, in every case.
While you were babblin’ and rattlin’ on
Tryin’ to vilify,
I decided to keep her one more year,
And you’re the reason why.
‘Cause being’ the practical man tht I am,
I say, waste not, want not.
See, I say you give her that Vitamin A
And I’d hate to waste that shot.