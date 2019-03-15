This is the poem of the hunter’s son as he tracks the woods alone,
And the beaver’s revenge when he seeks to avenge the hunter’s gauntlet thrown,
By choosing to pair with a grizzly bear, big, nasty and fully grown.
•
He was raised in the woods and meadow where ice and forest collide,
In the Peace River reach where fathers still teach their sons how to hunt and provide.
•
Young Scott was in search of the beaver. The country was thick with ‘em then.
Traps were his love but he wasn’t above a rifle shot now and again.
•
He snuck through the woods like a shadow and stopped just short of a spring.
There on the bank like a person of rank sat Oscar, the Beaver King.
•
He was big as a Yellowknife husky and humming a Rachmaninov,
Scott froze in his tracks, Oscar never looked back ‘til he heard the safety click off.
•
Then he rolled like a log to the water. The bullet sang just by his ear,
Though caught unaware he escaped by a hair and Scott saw the King disappear.
•
Scott cursed his bad luck ‘cause ol’ Oscar had beaten him just like before,
So he turned on the trail, like a dog tuckin’ tail and headed back home sad and sore.
•
But his path was impeded in progress by a bear with a griz pedigree.
He was hungry and large, so when he made a charge Scott climbed up a poplar tree.
•
He clum till the tree started bendin’, 20 feet up off the ground,
He sat crotch while the bear carved a notch each time that he circled around.
•
He climbed within inches of Scotty and scared the bee jee outta him,
He snorted and growled and about disemboweled the poplar tree, root to limb.
•
But he finally backed off, reconsidered, like only a grizzly bear could,
He shook a big paw and bid au revoir, then disappeared into the wood.
•
Though shaken, Scott felt he had triumphed, there from his perch in the bleachers.
The vast human brain will always remain the master of God’s lesser creatures.
•
But the sight he beheld left him chastened, outwitted by over-achievers.
The bear reappeared, new help commandeered, with Oscar, the King of the Beavers.