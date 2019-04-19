Two Jumps said he used to ride bulls. In spite of his name, he tried.
He had grit, determination and bravado on his side.
•
Unfortunately, he lacked skill. He was naturally inept
And as life laid down her cowpies, that’s precisely where he stepped.
•
But even a hard luck cowboy’s entitled to one guru
Whose faith in him is undaunted, whose loyalty strays true blue.
•
Now, all of the young bronc stompers and bullriders knew Lecille.
A rodeo clown and hero to all who strapped on the steel.
•
Lecille knew the bulls and broncs and always offered advise
On rodeo, on love and life, on learnin’ to sacrifice.
•
It was over the chutes at Knoxville when Two Jumps heard the phrase
That would stay with him forever, long after those heady days.
•
Lecille was walkin’ toward him. No, doubt, to wish him well.
Two Jumps cut eyes at his pardners to make sure they all could tell
•
It was him Lecille had chosen to pass along for this ride
The words he was meant to live by. He fairly bursted with pride.
•
Two Jumps was pullin’ his bullrope, the rosin startin’ to smoke
When Lecille looked over the chute gate, squinted his eyes, then he spoke
•
“Two Jumps,” Lecille confided, “To really make yourself proud,
Ain’t no way you can ride this bull, so hang up and thrill the crowd!”