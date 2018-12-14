A Christmas tree is one of those things Like popcorn balls or angel wings That children make in the snow. Things with beauty unsurpassed That touch our lives but never last More than a week or so. It shines from every living room Like someone in a bright costume That’s happy to see you drop by. And in a world that never slows down To see their lights all over town Warms you up inside. And it’s nice to get to know one well To know each tinsel and jingle bell That often as not don’t ring. I can stare at the lights and never stop Look back at the angel on top And imagine he can sing. Even the scraggliest Christmas tree Seems to have some dignity Guarding the gifts below. But all the ones I’ve seen up close Seem to be smiling and acting the host To all who say hello. Sometimes I think, if I were a tree The most that I could hope to be Is one of those wonderful pines. That gets to spend a week with friends When even a grown-up kid pretends That all the world is fine.
A Christmas tree is one of those things Like popcorn balls or angel wings That children make in the snow. n Things with beauty unsurpassed That touch our lives but never last More than a week or so. n It shines from every living room Like someone in a bright costume That’s happy to see you drop by. n And in a world that never slows down To see their lights all over town Warms you up inside. n And it’s nice to get to know one well To know each tinsel and jingle bell That often as not don’t ring. n I can stare at the lights and never stop Look back at the angel on top And imagine he can sing. n Even the scraggliest Christmas tree Seems to have some dignity Guarding the gifts below. n But all the ones I’ve seen up close Seem to be smiling and acting the host To all who say hello. n Sometimes I think, if I were a tree The most that I could hope to be Is one of those wonderful pines. n That gets to spend a week with friends When even a grown-up kid pretends That all the world is fine.
A Christmas tree is one of those things
Like popcorn balls or angel wings
That children make in the snow.
Things with beauty unsurpassed
That touch our lives but never last
More than a week or so.
It shines from every living room
Like someone in a bright costume
That’s happy to see you drop by.
And in a world that never slows down
To see their lights all over town
Warms you up inside.
And it’s nice to get to know one well
To know each tinsel and jingle bell
That often as not don’t ring.
I can stare at the lights and never stop
Look back at the angel on top
And imagine he can sing.
Even the scraggliest Christmas tree
Seems to have some dignity
Guarding the gifts below.
But all the ones I’ve seen up close
Seem to be smiling and acting the host
To all who say hello.
Sometimes I think, if I were a tree
The most that I could hope to be
Is one of those wonderful pines.
That gets to spend a week with friends
When even a grown-up kid pretends
That all the world is fine.