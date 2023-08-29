Name: Megachile rotundata

Alias: Alfalfa leafcutter bee. Unlike honeybees, this bee prefers to work alone. They are solitary insects that lay eggs in crevasses and hollow areas of dried reeds, stuffing leaves and pollen between each egg. They look like a typical bee, with a little black fuzzy body and they vary in color from yellow to white. Males live for only a few weeks. Females die at the end of summer after their eggs are laid.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.