Alias: Alfalfa leafcutter bee. Unlike honeybees, this bee prefers to work alone. They are solitary insects that lay eggs in crevasses and hollow areas of dried reeds, stuffing leaves and pollen between each egg. They look like a typical bee, with a little black fuzzy body and they vary in color from yellow to white. Males live for only a few weeks. Females die at the end of summer after their eggs are laid.
Crimes: This bee tears a large chunk from leaves, leaving unsightly damage. They don’t make any honey at all.
Redeeming Qualities: While honeybees usually get all the credit for being the only pollinator out there, these bees contribute much more to our local economy in eastern Idaho. They are the primary pollinator for alfalfa and they are a necessary pollinator for many other crops. They are used extensively by humans and they make habitats out of bound hollow twigs or a simple board with holes drilled into it. These little homes are placed out in alfalfa seed fields where they can pollinate to their hearts’ content. They are not aggressive and are usually referred to as gentle or even shy.
Sentence: This bee merits a full pardon. They are struggling with issues that come from nesting them in high density, which makes them susceptible to outbreaks from fungal diseases, parasitoid wasps, and a wide array of predators. In an effort to help these beneficial insects, try to avoid using any carbaryl or pyrethroid insecticides when leafcutter bees are present. Always read the label instructions of pesticides to verify any precautions that should be taken pertaining to bees.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.