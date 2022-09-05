Name: Megachile rotundata

Alias: Alfalfa leafcutter bee. Unlike honeybees, this bee prefers to work alone. They are solitary insects that lay eggs in crevasses and hollow areas of dried reeds, stuffing leaves and pollen between each egg. They look like a typical bee, with a little black fuzzy body and they vary in color from yellow to white. Males live for only a few weeks. Females die at the end of summer after their eggs are laid.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

