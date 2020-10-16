Name: Eriophyes mali
Alias: Appleleaf blister mites are almost impossible to see. With proper magnification you can easily see that they look like yellow worms with short legs on the front end of their bodies. They overwinter as adults in the tree. Multiple generations can happen every year. They cannot move easily on their own from tree to tree, however wind, water, and other insects or animals can help them along. This is why if you see damage in one tree, you will soon see it in the others.
Crimes: Appleleaf blister mites feed on the blossoms, fruit, and leaves of pom fruits such as apples and pears. As they feed on the leaves they cause distinct brown blisters, usually (but not always) down the middle of the leaf. This causes the leaves to be inefficient, drop early, and stress the tree. Growth is usually hindered. The fruit can have brown spots that are recessed. Similar damage can be seen from the pearleaf blister mite, which is controlled by similar measures.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: Once the presence of blister mites is noticed, the damage is done. Scouting often rarely catches the mites. Luckily, blister mites usually do not cause a significant amount of damage when other predators are available such as other mites, ladybugs, and pirate bugs. If you notice a lot of damage this fall, spray early next spring with a dormant oil before the bud breaks to keep their populations down. Weeds can provide a green bridge to increase mite numbers and should be controlled around apple trees. Be sure to always read and follow the label instructions.