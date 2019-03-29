Name: Tera Spp.
Alias: Armyworm. While there are several species that are considered to be armyworms, they all have similar characteristics and do similar damage. This worm is not actually a worm at all. It is a caterpillar that transforms into a moth commonly seen in eastern Idaho. The caterpillars vary in size, starting small in the spring and gaining length and girth as the season progresses. They are usually about 2 inches long before pupating. The caterpillars can be various shades of green and brown with stripes and lines across their backs. The adults are a dull brown color. The eggs appear as if they had been laid in a nest of cotton on the host plant.
Crimes: The larval stage is the most damaging stage of the pest. It has a particular pallet for alfalfa and other legumes but will feed on any soft, herbaceous plant. Populations can build up to epidemic outbreaks when the environment allows. The damage looks like large buckshot holes throughout the leaves of the plants.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: There are many insecticides that are very effective against this pest, including carbaryl, chlorpyrifos, malathion, lambda-cyhalothrin (warrior) and even bacillus thuringiensis. It is best to control these pests as early in their lifecycles as possible. Remember that the presence of this pest does not always merit the need to apply a pesticide because armyworms have a wide variety of predators as well that keep their populations at bay. However, if significant loss is expected, then an application is warranted. Remember to always read and follow pesticide label instructions.