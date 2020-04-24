Name: Vespa mandarinia
Alias: There has been a lot of buzz about the Asian giant hornet in the press lately, and rightfully so. It has recently been identified in Washington State as an invasive species. They are the largest hornet in the world, and can reach up to approximately 2 inches in length. They have a bright yellow and brown banded look typical of hornet species. If they are to be spotted it can be as early as April (seen in their native habitat).
Crimes: Aside from being the stuff out of nightmares, the Asian giant hornet is of great concern because it can be detrimental to native bee and honeybee populations. This is a huge problem because bee populations are already struggling from other issues such as colony collapse and mites. Also, their sting is significantly more painful than a tickle.
Redeeming Qualities: They are about the right size for target practice in leu of using skeet. Just don’t make them mad.
Sentence: As of today there is no known presence of Asian giant hornets in Eastern Idaho. If you suspect you see one, please capture it (dead is fine) and take it to your local University of Idaho Extension office where they can properly identify it. We are at the stage where early identification and detection may prove to prevent the spread of this terrible invasive pest.