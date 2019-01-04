Name: Anoplophora glabripennis
Alias: Asian longhorned beetle. As its name states, this beetle is an immigrant from Asia, however unintentionally. It looks similar to other longhorned beetles. The adult has long, distinct antennae that contain black and white segments. Its body is covered with random white spots of various shapes size. The larvae are long, pale-yellow, segmented blobs that tunnel under the bark of a tree.
Crimes: Usually longhorned beetles are not considered a serious threat, although the Asian longhorned beetle is the exception. While most longhorned beetles prefer dead or dying trees, this beetle does not have a preference between healthy and sick trees. It can feed on most trees, and in large populations they can kill many trees in a single year. It has devastated urban cities in the eastern United States and it cost the Forest Service billions of dollars as it has destroyed millions of acres. It establishes better in cities and dense forests that have tight quarters and lots of trees.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: This bug has not come to Idaho yet. We have lots of wide-open spaces and harsh winters. However, if you do find an Asian longhorned beetle, consult your local county Extension office for verification or notify the Idaho Department of Agriculture. Early identification and eradication are crucial. Some states have found it necessary to implement quarantine measurements of wood transferred from the area. Your proactive response could save a lot of headaches.