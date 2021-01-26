Name: Spodoptera exigua
Alias: Beet Armyworm. These are a pest in the moth family. Adults lay eggs in the spring in a nest of finely woven hairs. Caterpillars hatch 5-8 days after. The caterpillar is distinguished from other armyworms by its bright green appearance. It has the standard 8 nubs resembling legs that help it move its flexible body around. After feeding for the season, they overwinter as pupa in the soil. Adults are a greyish brown color that resembles tree bark.
Crimes: Armyworm damage is usually seen as skeletonized leaves, where they eat everything but the veins. They can feed on anything, but are usually a significant pest in beets, onions, and alfalfa. Populations can increase to significant levels and decimate entire fields if left unchecked.
Redeeming Qualities: Other than the occasional fish bait, armyworms are not known for their good qualities.
Sentence: Keep in mind that there are a wide range of predators that feed on armyworms. Their mere presence may not merit control measures. Instead recognize signs of damage early and scout often. Damage will most likely occur in the late spring, around the end of May or early June. Carbaryl, spinosad, or pyrethroid based insecticides are all very effective. Be sure to read and follow all label instructions.