This bug is creeping around your property. He may be friend or foe.
Name: Labops hesperius
Alias: The black grass bug is a tiny, black, brown or silver insect with two large eyes that give it a “hammerhead” appearance. Their eggs overwinter in the stem of grass plants and they emerge in late spring. As nymphs, they are rather shy and try to feed on plants at night. As they mature, they become less modest and can be seen feeding in the daytime as well.
Crimes: Black grass bugs can feed on a wide variety of grass hosts, but they have a particular craving for wheatgrasses and common rangeland grasses. They pierce and suck nutrients out of the grass blade, giving fed plants a stippled or dotted look. Damaged areas can be yellow, gray or brown. Infected pastures or grain crops will have a stunted, yellow look to them.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: Your best method to reduce losses from black grass bugs is to avoid planting a monoculture ― a single crop in a given area ― of wheatgrasses. Monocultures are most susceptible to large outbreaks and provide them with nonstop forage. Include forbs and legumes in your mix. Heavy fall grazing can reduce egg counts the following spring, as can fire. Insecticides such as carbaryl and malathion can be used while the bug is in the nymph stage. If you see them feeding during the daytime it may be too late in the season. Always read and follow label instructions when using any pesticide.