Alias: The black vine weevil looks like a small beetle that has an extended horse-like mouth and jointed antennae. It is protected by a black shell that has yellow spots speckled across it. Weevils cannot fly but depend on walking to get around, unlike actual beetles. Larvae and pupae overwinter in the soil, emerging in late spring as adults. Eggs are laid throughout the summer. A single female can lay up to 500 eggs a year.
Crimes: Adults emerge at night to feed on plants. They can feed on the leaves and stems. Occasionally a single weevil can girdle the base of a stem and kill it. Larvae feed on the base of stems as well as the roots. They are especially damaging to grape vines but can feed on everything.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: Adults should be controlled in the spring before eggs are laid. Spraying a product with imidacloprid, spinosad or pyrethrin at the base is most effective. Larvae can be controlled in the soil in the fall with shallow tilling. Adults can be monitored by using a cardboard trap. Wrap corrugated cardboard around the base of the tree or shrub that appear damaged. Check the following morning for adults. Once a significant population is present it may warrant applying an insecticide. Remember to always read and follow label instructions.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.