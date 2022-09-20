Name: Otiorhynchus sulcatus

Alias: The black vine weevil looks like a small beetle that has an extended horse-like mouth and jointed antennae. It is protected by a black shell that has yellow spots speckled across it. Weevils cannot fly but depend on walking to get around, unlike actual beetles. Larvae and pupae overwinter in the soil, emerging in late spring as adults. Eggs are laid throughout the summer. A single female can lay up to 500 eggs a year.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

