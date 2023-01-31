black widow

Black widow

 M.R. BUSH/WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY

Name: Latrodectus hesperus

Alias: Black widow. This is a common spider to see during summer and fall months, and not just because it likes to get into the Halloween spirit. They are completely black and have a little shine to their skin. Females are about twice the size of males and have a distinct red hourglass shape on their belly. They are considered “web weavers” and spin a stereotypical spiderweb across secluded openings such as a window seal or in a garage. It is called a widow because the female eats the male after mating. While that is possible, most males get away safely with this particular species of black widow because they prefer to mate with well fed females.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

