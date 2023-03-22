Name: Acyrthosiphon kondoi

Alias: Blue alfalfa aphid. This is a small green aphid that is teardrop shaped and flightless. It is very similar to other aphids and is most often confused for the pea aphid. There are a few ways to tell them apart. They do not have any dots or markings on their antennae, and they can have a slight blue tint to them when compared side by side with a pea aphid. Both of these discrepancies are difficult to tell without a proper microscope. They are very quick to reproduce and can do so multiple times a year.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.