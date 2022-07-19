Bronze birch borer

Bronze birch borer

 By WHITNEY CRANSHAW/COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY, VIA BUGWOOD.ORG

Name: Agrilus anxius

Alias: Bronze birch borer. As the name suggests, the adult version of these beetles are a shiny bronze color with a blunt head used for boring through wood. The creamy white larvae are a long and soft worm-like grub that feed on the cambium layer between the bark and the trunk. Larvae overwinter in the bark, and resume activity in the early spring as temperatures rise. Adults emerge in late spring, and lay their eggs on the bark surface. Hatched eggs bore immediately into the bark.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

