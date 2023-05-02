Name: Petrobia latens

Alias: The brown wheat mite is a tiny, spider-like insect that is about the size of the period at the end of this sentence. They usually feed on small grains, grasses and onions. Young wheat mites are a bright red or orange that slowly becomes dark brown as they mature. They overwinter in the soil and produce multiple generations throughout the year, especially in the fall and spring. They remain active all year, even through cold temperatures.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email

jsagers@uidaho.edu.

