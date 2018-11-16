Name: Petrobia latens
Alias: Brown wheat mite. This is a tiny spider about the size of the period at the end of this sentence. They usually feed on small grains, grasses and onions. Young wheat mites are a bright red or orange that slowly become dark brown as they mature. They winter in the soil and produce multiple generations throughout the year, especially in the fall and spring. They remain active all year, even through cold temperatures.
Crimes: Wheat mites punch and suck the leaf surface, causing dots of dried, dead cells on the plant. They most often start to feed on the tip of the plant leaf. Fields with a serious wheat mite problem will have a stunted, scorched look.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: Proper irrigation can have an effect on populations. They seem to favor dry spells, and irrigation and rainfall has been shown to reduce their numbers. In wheat, a wide variety of options are labeled for their control, such as Lorsban or Cobalt. Grandevo is a pesticide that is labeled for organic use. Most other options for other crops are suppressants, which is can be a useful tool. Whenever you add a strong survival pressure to mites they have a tendency to come back with a vengeance, because they can reproduce faster than their natural predators. This causes a need for a second spray and thus, the pesticide treadmill picks up speed. Spray only when you absolutely need to, and always read and follow the pesticide label.