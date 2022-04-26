Alias: Carpet Beetles are a very small insect, usually less than an eighth of an inch long. They have an oval shape to them, and they have a slight chevron pattern running across their backs. Larvae are often referred to as “woolly bears” because they look like a hairy little lobster tail. They feed on a wide variety of food sources around the home, including crumbs, pet and human dander, leather or other preserved animal products.
Crimes: Infestations can often come in large populations living in indoor habitats. They are a significant economic pest of museums and insect collections, where they consume and destroy taxidermy displays. Around the home they cause significantly less damage but are still annoying nonetheless.
Redeeming Qualities: They are part of nature’s sanitation department, which breaks down dead material that other species are incapable of removing.
Sentence: Carpet beetles are easy to control. Most can be cleaned up with a vacuum. The beetles cannot tolerate cold, so if there are infested items that need to be cleaned, placing the items in the freezer for several days to kill the carpet beetles. Prevention is the strongest tool. Make sure messes are cleaned up around the house. If populations still persist, it may warrant calling a professional exterminator to get them under control.
