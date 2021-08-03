Name: Sitona hispidulus
Alias: Clover root curculio. This pest is found throughout the United States and has a taste for legumes grown for hay. It is relatively new to the state of Idaho, so keep an eye out. Eggs are laid in the spring, and the larvae live underground in the rootzone for three to five weeks. The adults emerge in June and July. The Adults resemble the adult alfalfa weevil, but it lacks the distinct brown stripe down its back. Its nose is smaller and more club-like.
Crimes: Clover root curculio can be a major problem in alfalfa. The most damaging time is during the larva stage, when the larvae live and feed off the roots. Large clumps of alfalfa stands will appear yellow and stunted where populations are present. Dug-up roots are short and root hairs are sparse. The adult feeds on the foliage, but damage is not significant. Adults do on occasion feed at the base of the plant, killing an entire stem without needing to eat it.
Redeeming Qualities: None
Sentence: There are no registered insecticides to control curculio larvae. Control of adults has not shown significant reduction of larvae damage the following years, and an application of insecticides may reduce predators to other pests. Your best methods for control are going to be cultural. Crop rotation into a non-legume crop removes their food source and cleans up infestations. New alfalfa fields should be planted in the spring, because alfalfa usually goes in at the end of the larva stage, and all the heavy feeding has passed. New plantings of alfalfa should not be anywhere near existing fields with known curculio damage.