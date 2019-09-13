Name: Musca domestica
Alias: Common house fly. They are usually gray in color and approximately a quarter of an inch long. They have a face with two large, round compound eyes and a little tongue-like labellum to lap up nutrients from whatever it lands on. Special appendages on their legs allow them to climb up and around any surface. Eggs are usually laid in dead or decaying matter, such as garbage, rotting food or pet feces. Eggs hatch within a day and feed on decaying matter for a few weeks before pupating for another week or two.
Crimes: House flies are responsible for spreading sickness from disease carrying sources to food by contacting both. As bad as the spread of disease and death may be, it dwarfs in comparison to its other crime: It’s really annoying. For centuries it has ruined leisure time and picnics by flying around human ears and faces. The worst of all is its ability to be heard but not seen, annoying everyone present. They can process visual information much faster than humans, making them difficult to swat.
Redeeming Qualities: The larvae stage, or “maggots” are often given a bad rap. Not only are they beneficial, but they are also crucial to the breakdown and decay of dead material. They can break down a wide range of waste. Without them we would be knee deep in dead material all around the world.
Sentence: Indoors your best option is to keep a tight seal on your doors and window screens to prevent them from entering. If you have one in the home, then you may use a fan to create air flow out an open window. Swatters, traps and sticky tape with attractant are also effective.