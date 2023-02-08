Name: Tipula oleracea and Tipula paludosa.

Alias: Common crane fly, European crane fly, mosquito hawk, or skeeter eater. Although crane flies have the title of “mosquito hawk” none of them merit the title. Contrary to popular belief, they do not eat mosquitos. Quite often they will pass the entire portion of their adult life without eating at all. The Adults live anywhere from two to 14 days and die shortly after mating around late April and early May. The adults are quite large and look like giant mosquitoes. Most of their life is spent in the larval stage. The larvae are a small, wormlike grub with leathery skin that can be tan or grey.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

