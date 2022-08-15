Alias: The English grain aphid is one of the larger aphid species and can vary in color from yellow, green and brown. Like other aphid species, they have little tailpipes coming out of their back. One thing that is different about the English grain aphid is their “cauda” or little tail-like appendage that protrudes out of their back end. They are capable of increasing in populations very quickly due to their ability to clone themselves and give birth to live young multiple times per year.
Crimes: English grain aphids have an appetite for cereal grains, specifically wheat, barley and oats. It can cause some reduction in yields in high numbers, but its biggest crime is that it transmits barley yellow dwarf virus, which can be detrimental to unresistant varieties.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: Like all aphids, the English grain aphid is suppressed best by natural predators and parasites. Most populations are kept in check through natural balance, and populations usually increase after an application of a treatment to control another insect. When populations are out of control (i.e. 80-100 per plant) and the crop is at a vulnerable stage, chemical control may be merited. Fortunately aphids are vulnerable to a wide range of chemical modes of action, and are quite easy to kill when merited. Always read and follow label instructions.
