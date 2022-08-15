Name: Sitobion avenae

Alias: The English grain aphid is one of the larger aphid species and can vary in color from yellow, green and brown. Like other aphid species, they have little tailpipes coming out of their back. One thing that is different about the English grain aphid is their “cauda” or little tail-like appendage that protrudes out of their back end. They are capable of increasing in populations very quickly due to their ability to clone themselves and give birth to live young multiple times per year.

English green aphid

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

