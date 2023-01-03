Face fly

Face fly

Name: Musca autumnalis

Alias: Face fly. This insect looks almost the same as the average house fly, with a few distinctions. The face fly is slightly bigger than its cousin and has more pronounced grey stripes across its back. The biggest distinction is their character. Face flies prefer to spend the majority of their time around the face; specifically, the eyes, ears, mouth and nose of livestock. They feed on the secretions that are high in protein. Females lay their eggs on fresh cow manure, spending their entire juvenile life in the cow patty until they emerge as adults. They rest at night away from their food source.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

