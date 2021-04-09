Name: Trionymus haancheni
Alias: Haanchen barley mealybug was first detected in the United States in the 1950s, and then it fell off the map until it randomly resurfaced here in Idaho about 15 years ago. This insect is a complicated bug to describe. Females are approximately 0.2 inches long, and they have a soft, elongated body. However, you almost never see the body, because they secrete a white waxy powder that resembles crumbled Parmesan cheese all over their body. Adult males are rare. They are similar to females in shape, but they have wings. They are very shy creatures and are usually found at the soil surface or under the leaf sheaths.
Crimes: Mealybugs cause significant harm on plants as they feed. Both the nymphs and adult females cause damage, and their feeding causes yellowing and browning of the plant, reduced yields and plant death. They often leave behind their waxy secretions and sticky honeydew. They can feed on any grain crop, but they tend to prefer feeding on barley. The outbreak of mealybugs in 2003 caused millions of dollars worth of damage to the barley industry.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: There are currently no recommendations to control mealybugs. There simply is not enough research data to determine correct pesticide use and economic thresholds. If you suspect Haanchen barley mealybugs are present in your grain field, consult your local extension office.