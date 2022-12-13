Harvester ant 1

Harvester ant

 KEN GREY/INSECT IMAGE COLLECTION

Name: Pogonomyrmex spp.

Alias: Harvester ant, red ant, or occasionally it is identified incorrectly as “fire ant.” Harvester ants are a native to the Western United States. They are usually noticed first from their large ant hill colonies that are made from gathering small pieces of gravel and piling them together. Upon closer inspection large red ants can be seen entering and exiting the mound. The ants are typically larger than sugar ants, and they have a large, square head that has intimidating mandibles that it can use to cause pain to any observer brave enough to hold one. They can also sting in addition to bite. They are not really aggressive, just prepared for intruders.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.