Name: Eratigena agrestis

Alias: Hobo spider. It makes a funnel-like web out of spider silk, which it uses to ambush its prey. August through October is mating season for hobos and they lay their eggs in the fall, which will hatch the next spring. Males die shortly after mating, so if you see a hobo spider, it is likely a female.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

