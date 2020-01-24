Name: Eratigena agrestis
Alias: Hobo spider. It makes a funnel-like web out of spider silk which it uses to ambush its prey. August through October is mating season for hobos, and they lay their eggs in the fall to hatch next spring. Males die shortly after mating, so if you see a hobo spider it is likely a female.
Crimes: The hobo spider’s bite does not usually require medical attention, although its bite can be very irritating or painful. It will break into people’s homes in autumn, causing mass hysteria and giving everyone the creeps. It is an extremely fast runner (yes, that is a crime when you are a spider).
Redeeming Qualities: They are great at eating other insects inside and out of your home, reducing the number of other undesired insects. They are considered a “non-aggressive” spider and are unlikely to bite. They are generally shy and try to keep to themselves.
Sentence: These guys should be given a full pardon if they are not causing you any inconvenience. However, no one likes to see large spiders around when they have their mother-in-law over. Your easiest method for control is to have proper seals on all your windows and doors. Clean and vacuum regularly and avoid clutter to prevent habitats for their food sources (other insects). Live traps will likely lead to them finding their way back into your house. Sticky traps work well to let you know what spiders are present. The bottom of your shoe also works well. If you prefer chemical control, there are many options that can be sprayed safely around kids and pets that will keep them at bay. If using one of these, always follow the label instructions.