Alias: Jerusalem cricket, child of the earth, skull head and old bald-headed man. Most of these names are translated from American Indian or Spanish names given to them years ago. This insect appears as though it is the cross between a cricket and an extraterrestrial from outer space. Its head looks like a bald alien and the body looks like a swollen grasshopper. The abdomen is usually darker in color and the rest of the body is a lighter tan color. The adult form does not have wings. They spend their entire lives underground, but they do come out occasionally at night or when it rains.
Crimes: Their biggest crime is giving me the creeps. When disturbed, they can make a hissing sound. If prompted enough, they can and will bite, which is powerful enough to draw blood. However, they are quite shy and would rather flee than fight.
Redeeming Qualities: They are a native fauna to have in the landscape, and the damage they cause is minimal.
Sentence: Jerusalem crickets don’t really merit any sentencing for large-scale control. If you find one in your house, a glass jar or a swift boot can take it out easily. If you have seen a significant number of them in your landscape, you can set a pitfall trap out overnight and see what is left in the morning. Simply bury a cup or pipe so the top is flush with the ground level and add a tiny bit of vegetable oil to the bottom. Be aware that you will likely catch much more than just Jerusalem crickets.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.