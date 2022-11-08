Name: Stenopelmatus fuscus

Alias: Jerusalem cricket, child of the earth, skull head and old bald-headed man. Most of these names are translated from American Indian or Spanish names given to them years ago. This insect appears as though it is the cross between a cricket and an extraterrestrial from outer space. Its head looks like a bald alien and the body looks like a swollen grasshopper. The abdomen is usually darker in color and the rest of the body is a lighter tan color. The adult form does not have wings. They spend their entire lives underground, but they do come out occasionally at night or when it rains.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.