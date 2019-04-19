Name: Stenopelmatus fuscus
Alias: Jerusalem cricket, child of the earth, skull head and old bald-headed man. Most of these names are translated from American Indian or Spanish names given to them years ago. This insect appears as though it is the cross between a cricket and an extraterrestrial from outer space. Its head looks like a bald alien and the body looks like a swollen grasshopper. The abdomen is usually darker in color and the rest of the body is a lighter tan color. The adult form does not have wings. They spend their entire lives underground, but they do come out occasionally at night or when it rains.
Crimes: Their biggest crime is giving me the creeps. When disturbed, they can make a hissing sound. If prompted enough, they can and will bite, which is powerful enough to draw blood. However, they are quite shy and would rather flee than fight.
Redeeming Qualities: They are a native fauna to have in the landscape, and the damage they cause is minimal.
Sentence: Jerusalem crickets don’t really merit any sentencing for large-scale control. If you find one in your house, a glass jar or a swift boot can take it out easily. If you have seen a significant number of them in your landscape, you can set a pitfall trap out overnight and see what is left in the morning. Simply bury a cup or pipe so the top is flush with the ground level and add a tiny bit of vegetable oil to the bottom. Be aware that you will likely catch much more than just Jerusalem crickets.